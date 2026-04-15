Dillon Gabriel Revives Dynasty Fantasy Football Value in This Trade Scenario

The Cleveland Browns are one of many teams entering the 2026 season with a new coaching staff. Todd Monken runs this new team and its offense, and fans wonder who will start: Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders. In due time, that question will be answered. One thing will be true: Dillon Gabriel will not start. As the QB3, he may be traded away to a team that can use him. That team is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football Impact

Gabriel has zero value as of now. If he has any value, it will come in dynasty fantasy football, especially 2-QB formats. He must join a team as the very likely QB2 and do so with a coaching staff that is to be trusted on offense. That is found with the Raiders.

The Raiders will have Fernando Mendoza as their QB1, assuming he goes 1st overall. Behind Mendoza is Aiden O'Connell and no one else. O'Connell already existed pre-coaching change, so we may wonder if Klint Kubiak wants to keep him?

Odds are that Kubiak views O'Connell as just another average backup. However, Gabriel may have something that Kubiak likes. Gabriel has more experience than most young NFL quarterbacks. He played for 3 college football teams, capping his career in an elite Oregon Ducks offense. He should be able to pick up a new Kubiak offense easily.

That said, Gabriel is worth a dynasty league stash if this deal ever comes true. He would be a top-half quarterback handcuff in fantasy football, with high upside in a brilliant offense.

Mock Trade Details

Raiders Get:

QB, Dillon Gabriel

Browns Get:

2027 5th Round Pick

2027 Conditional 7th Round Pick (6th if 3+ Games Started, 5th in 5+ of Games Started)

Why the Raiders Accept the Trade

The Raiders can use a backup quarterback — and one of Kubiak's choosing. O'Connell is not the team's long-term answer, and someone experienced like Gabriel very well may be, especially at a low price. The veteran quarterbacks on the market right now are running thin, and a young player like Gabriel ought to intrigue the Raiders' coaching staff.

Why the Browns Accept the Trade

The Browns have a quarterback surplus. Gabriel is too young and promising to leave as the QB3. He deserves better. The Browns can easily trade him away for a couple of draft picks, low rounds, but draft picks indeed. Todd Monken begins to remodel this poor Browns team.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: