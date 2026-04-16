How This Evan Engram Trade Scenario Paves a Path Back to Fantasy Football Excellence

The Denver Broncos were true Super Bowl contenders in 2025. Yet, the team struggled to be truly great on offense. For the most part, the Broncos were a team with a dominant defense and a purely average offense. As the next season approaches, the team can use some upgrades, and one key change is to get rid of the underwhelming Evan Engram. In this scenario, he is traded to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Engram went to the Bengals, he would have great upside. Engram is in the second half of his career, and though he has lacked great things aside from his one year in Jacksonville, this offense is prime for Engram to succeed.

The Bengals keep Zac Taylor as head coach and Dan Pitcher as their offensive coordinator. Despite many team struggles, their offense proved to still be among the NFL's best when Joe Burrow was healthy in 2026. The team returns in 2026 with a drive to make the playoffs, and the Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection will be in full effect.

Behind Chase on the depth chart is the ever-impressive Tee Higgins. Other than Higgins, the team lacks much. They have Mike Gesicki as a low-tier tight end, but they can use an athletic tight end that they would get with Engram.

The target share would not be expected to be anything massive, yet, as a Bengal, Engram could be expected to see a 15% share. That is enough to make him a TE15-20 with huge boom-or-bust potential. On any given week, Burrow throws for 300+ yards. Some of that will go to the tight end position. In favorable matchups, Engram would have big games.

Mock Trade Details

Bengals Get:

TE, Evan Engram

Broncos Get:

2027 5th Round Pick

2028 Conditional 6th Round Pick

Why the Bengals Accept the Trade

The Bengals can use another weapon. Engram is not an elite weapon, but he is very capable. The Jaguars showed us Engram's full potential in 2023 with 963 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. There is not much opportunity for the Bengals to splash on a pass-catcher of high potential, especially a tight end. However, if any player has upside at the low price seen above, it is Engram.

The Bengals will get a tight end that can easily have 700+ yards at the cost of a couple mid-day 3 picks. In metaphorical terms, the puzzle piece does not complete the puzzle, but it fits right smack in the middle.

Why the Broncos Accept the Trade

The Broncos see this trade from a whole different standpoint. In their eyes, Engram is 31 years old and a diminishing asset. He is due $14 million in 2026, and the Broncos will be better off allocating that money to other needs that will fuel the 2026-27 Super Bowl run.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: