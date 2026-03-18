Evan Engram Gives Titans Quarterback Cam Ward A New Weapon In This NFL Mock Trade

There were a lot of fantasy owners who had high hopes last season when tight end Evan Engram signed with the Denver Broncos. The biggest talking point was the idea that Engram could step into the offense and play in the "Joker" role. Fantasy owners immediately thought back to Jimmy Graham's massive production in the same system with the New Orleans Saints.

We keep hearing this narrative with tight ends and running backs under Payton, and it continues not to pan out. There is a strong chance that Payton is less of an offensive genius, but a coach who had special talents like Graham, Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Marques Colston. Nevertheless, Engram was another potential offensive star who didn't work out in Denver.

Now, the Broncos are rumored to be looking to trade Engram this offseason. Despite coming off a down year, he has proven that he can be a productive starting tight end. Someone will roll the dice and buy low on him if Denver decides to pull the trigger and move him.

Tennessee Titans - Denver Broncos Mock Trade

Tennessee Titans Receive

TE - Evan Engram

Denver Broncos Receive

Sixth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Engram is an athletic tight end. While he has had an up and down career, we have seen his upside. In his last healthy season before joining Denver last year, he caught 114 of 143 targets for 963 yards and four touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

Things obviously went awry with the Broncos, so a fresh start with a talented young quarterback could only help his fantasy value. In the worst case scenario, he'll be a low-risk dart throw who you can cut if he's simply washed.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Tennessee Titans

Tennessee needs to add more weapons around 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward if they want him to develop into a franchise quarterback. Currently, their top tight end is Gunnar Helm. Combine that with one of the weakest wide receiver groups in the league, and Ward has an uphill battle. Adding a proven commodity like Engram for just a sixth-round pick is a no-brainer for a rebuilding franchise desperate for weapons.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Denver Broncos

The situation in Denver didn't work out, and it's time for them to cut their losses. Getting the majority of his $10.9 million and $14-plus million cap hit for 2026 off the books makes all the sense in the world for the Broncos. They need to just take what they can get and move on. It's not the sixth-round pick that they need; it's freeing up the roster spot while limiting the damage to their salary cap.

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