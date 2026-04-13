The Chiefs Ought to Power a Fantasy Football Masterclass Roster with this Trade Offer

The Atlanta Falcons have Kevin Stefanski as their brand-new head coach. He retains an offense that flexes Tua Tagovailoa in tandem with Drake London and Kyle Pitts, with Bijan Robinson at halfback. The offense looks midpack, yet it may change in due time. The Falcons are rumored to be listing Pitts on the trade market as a one-year deal player. Today, we look to see who may come calling and what that may look like. How about the Kansas City Chiefs?

Fantasy Football Impact

Pitts would be in a unique situation, playing alongside Travis Kelce. Eric Benienemy's offense will moderately use the tight end, and more importantly, Pat Mahomes will deliver the ball to whom he trusts. That being said, we look at the pass-catchers on the current team.

Chiefs Receiving Depth Chart

WR1: Rashee Rice

WR2: Xavier Worthy

WR3: Tyquan Thornton

TE1: Travis Kelce

TE2: (If Dealt*) Kyle Pitts

From a pure talent perspective, Pitts is probably the No. 2 pass-catcher in that offense. Boldly, he can be valued ahead of the 36-year-old Kelce. It is only logical that Pitts is called a top-tier receiver, and Kelce is older. Pitts is also arguably better than Worthy.

The target share would naturally pan out based on talent demand. Rice will have his 25% target share, then it will drop to find Pitts at 12% and 20%. The value of Pitts would be volatile, but trending toward favoring his upside over his floor, with the Chiefs purposefully trading for such a player.

Say this trade actually were pulled off, Pitts could be a top-10 tight end, despite playing with a future Hall of Fame Tight End. For sure, Pitts is top-15. His value is more volatile than his in Atlanta, but with a much higher ceiling.

Mock Trade Details

Chiefs Get:

TE, Kyle Pitts

Falcons Get:

2026 2nd Round Pick

2027 4th Round Pick

Why the Chiefs Accept the Trade

Kansas City must play better football in 2026. They missed the playoffs, and adding to the offense would only be logical. As the days count on, free agency thins out. The Chiefs could look to the trade block and find a Falcons team willing to deal Pitts.

Mahomes has been dominant for years with Kelce. If they added Pitts alongside Kelce, they could form a lethal duo. Better yet, Kelce can be opened up, as can be Pitts. No defense can defend the two receivers that will play in the slot or on the line. Mismatches will be galore.

The Chiefs are also a Super Bowl-chasing team. Do they care about losing picks? No, not really, if the price gains them a win-now-type weapon.

Why the Falcons Accept the Trade

The deal may be interesting because Stefanski loves his tight ends. However, the Falcons are paying Pitts $15 million for one year of football. Sure, he can re-sign, but he can also head elsewhere post-2026 for a big, long-term deal. There is risk present here, and it can be offloaded for a long-term profit that the Falcons will need. They are not quite a win-now team with Tagolaivoa behind center.

A 2nd round pick, ideally in 2026, can help Stefanski build a contending roster much quicker. That is just one pick, but the freed-up money allows for further free agency additions. Risk drops here at a fair price.

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