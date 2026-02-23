Falcons Plan to Franchise Tag Kyle Pitts: Fantasy Football Implications Explored

The Atlanta Falcons are now fully expected to franchise tag star tight end Kyle Pitts before free agency opens up. Pitts had a huge breakout 2025 season, catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns, with his receptions and touchdowns being career highs. Ultimately, the goal is to work out a long-term deal before the July deadline, but if they can't get a deal done, Pitts will play on a one-year, $15 million fully guaranteed deal. It is expected that Pitts is both willing to work on a long-term deal and play on the franchise tag if a long-term deal doesn't end up getting worked out.

Fantasy Football Impact of Kyle Pitts Franchise Tag

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) reacts after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Staying in Atlanta is good news for Pitts, or it at least certainly isn't bad news. This gives us stability and retains Pitts as a known commodity because we know what he can do in Atlanta. There are better potential situations, but this is a safe option where we know what we are getting. If you are a dynasty owner of Pitts, you should be perfectly fine with this outcome.

QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

This is great news for Penix and whoever else plays quarterback for the Falcons next season. This team needs to add a weapon in the passing attack, so they certainly can't afford to lose any. Retaining Pitts gives them a reliable option over the middle, who also the athleticism to be a playmaker up the seam and in the end zone.

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Keeping Pitts helps London, because Pitts is the only other player in the passing attack who truly draws attention from the defense. We already know that London is going to get a ton of volume with Pitts out there, so there is no concern in that department. He needs Pitts to keep the defense honest, and if Pitts were to leave, they would need to add a true WR2 opposite London, which could be a good idea even with Pitts staying.

