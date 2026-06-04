Keon Coleman's NFL & Fantasy Football Career Revives in These 3 Trade Destinations

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2026 NFL season with high hopes. They have a new head coach: their former offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. The team also opens up the brand-new Highmark Stadium in Week 2. With high hopes comes demanding football, and where any player lags, they may be on their way out the door. Keon Coleman is the prime example.

The Bills added DJ Moore this offseason, and they also drafted Skyler Bell in the 4th round. An offense that has struggled to pass the ball recently cannot accept mediocrity in 2026. That means that there is a real chance Coleman is traded at some point over the next 3-6 months. Imagine the scenario: these are the top 3 most fantasy-football-viable destinations for the 3rd-year wide receiver.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons' offense has upside. Outside of Drake London, they have a mixed bag of explosive and unproven weapons. That includes Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dylan Drummond, and rookie Zachariah Branch.

Coleman could have a fire lit inside of him if the Falcons brought him in. He has fresh competition under a former offensive-minded NFL Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski. Perhaps he could rise in this new crop. Coleman may not be a viable asset right away, but his fantasy football upside will surely be revived, with Flex-play ability at some point.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are another team with unproven young weapons in their wide receiver room. Outside of Terry McLaurin, the team has Treylon Burks, rookie Antonio Williams, Dyami Brown, a 3rd-year Luke McCaffrey, and a 2nd-year Jaylin Lane.

Adding Coleman to play with Jayden Daniels is definitely lucrative. In Daniels' rookie season, he was in the MVP conversation amid the Commanders' NFC Championship run that they nearly pulled off. With no Commanders' wide receivers being eye-popping, why not Coleman to be traded for and thus become a starter? He could become a waiver wire option sooner rather than later.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have new management, and they will reward nobody with an advance. The receiving offense will rock with Brock Bowers, and after that, no role is locked in. Neither Jalen Nailor nor Tre Tucker is the team's clear-cut WR1. Klint Kubiak is going to find what works best and leverage it.

There is no secret that the Raiders must get more weapons for 1st overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. Why not do it at a discount? The Bills will surely ask for minimal returns to shed returnColeman, who carries a $5.5 million dead cap if he is cut. As for the Raiders, they get a former 33rd overall NFL draft pick who has raw athleticism that an innovative offense, such as Kubiak's Raiders, can turn into a future star.

If Coleman were ever dealt to the Raiders, he would be a must-stash in deeper-bench fantasy football leagues.

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