Keon Coleman Looks To Rejuvenate His Fantasy Value With The Raiders In This NFL Mock Trade

We have already seen some big trades this offseason when the new league season opened up, and we expect to see more with the 2026 NFL Draft coming up next week, starting on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While we are all excited to see if big stars like AJ Brown or De'Von Achane potentially get traded, there could also be some not-so-big stars on the move, looking to rejuvenate their career. One player who could be on the move is Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman.

The former 33rd overall pick has seen his young career fizzle out in Buffalo. It got to the point last season that he was being listed as a healthy scratch on Sundays. Whether he can revive his career or not is debatable, but what's less debatable is that it's not going to happen in Buffalo.

Buffalo and Coleman will both be hoping that there is a team out there willing to take a shot on him. Even if it's for limited compensation. Both sides need to move on.

Las Vegas Raiders - Buffalo Bills Mock Trade

Las Vegas Raiders Receive

WR - Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills Receive

2026 Sixth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

This is one of the few spots that Coleman could land and have a legitimate shot of carving out a role in Week 1. However, that is far from a lock, even in that weak WR corps.

A fresh start can only be viewed as a positive for Coleman, and Fernando Mendoza will need all the help he can get on the outside. Coleman's upside would likely be similar to Tre Tucker as a potential buy week fill-in or emergency flex with some boom to go along with his high-bust potential.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' current starting receivers are projected to be Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech. Those are their three best receivers. There is certainly room for Coleman to carve out a role on that depth chart. He has enough upside that he's worth making this low-risk trade.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Buffalo Bills

At this point, the Bills are just hoping to get any sort of compensation for Coleman. Things have clearly fallen apart for him in Buffalo, and no one expects things to work out. If they aren't able to trade him, there is no lock he makes the 2026 53-man roster without getting cut at some point this summer.



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