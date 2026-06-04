Cole Kmet Looks for Rising Fantasy Football Upside in these 3 NFL Trade Destinations

The Bears are great and crowded on offense. The team fields Caleb Williams at quarterback, who is going to be on the cover of Madden 27. His weapons then run extremely deep from Rome Odunze to Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, Colston Loveland, and Cole Kmet. A team with supplies meets others' supply needs. The Bears have been rumored to be involved in that marketable scenario in which they trade away Kmet.

The dead cap on Kmet is over $11 million in 2026, so the Bears cannot cut him. He is slated to make over $15 million in 2027, so the Bears definitely will desire to move him. Loveland was among the NFL's best tight ends in 2025, and he will only get better. If a team needs Kmet, they shall come calling. These are the 3 best destinations for Kmet regarding fantasy football.

Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales, Bryce Young, and the whole Carolina Panthers team unexpectedly made the playoffs last season. They now aim to repeat that, and to do so, they must fill weaknesses.

At tight end, the Panthers are among the worst rosters in the NFL. They have Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. A veteran pass-catcher like Kmet can go a long way. His 6-year NFL career has produced 21 total touchdowns with a career-high 73 receptions and 719 yards in 2023.

Kmet is 27 years young, and Canales shall be able to make Kmet viable at a discount on outgoing assets. In fantasy football, he could have top-15 tight end upside in due time if sent to Carolina.

Kansas City Chiefs

A move of Kmet to Kansas City would be interesting. The Chiefs get Travis Kelce back for one more season, and they still have a great backup in Noah Gray. However, they know that Kelce is soon to retire from the NFL. Adding Kmet gives them insurance, especially if Kelce, an aging veteran, were to get injured.

The Chiefs cannot miss the playoffs again in 2026. Adding Kmet fills a risk that the team has: an aging Kelce with a middling backup in Gray. Kmet may not have any fantasy football value in this deal, but a handcuff can always become viable on waivers if the situation ends up happening.

Tennessee Titans

Neither Gunnar Helm nor Daniel Bellinger has proven that they will be go-to players in 2026. Helm was drafted by a different staff in 2025, and while Brian Daboll brings in a familiar face via Bellinger, who he had with the Giants, Bellinger is nothing more than a quality blocking backup.

The Titans could trade for a veteran in Kmet while they have about $52 million in cap space. Daboll loves using the tight end, and while Kmet could come in and battle for his job, a shared target share may find him value in deeper leagues, especially 2-tight-end fantasy football leagues.

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