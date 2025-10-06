NFL Mock Trade: The Eagles Send A.J. Brown To The Broncos
A.J. Brown was acquired by the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season. In his three full seasons with the team, he produced impressive numbers: 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, averaging 17.0 yards per reception in 17 games; 106 catches for 1,456 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2023, averaging 13.7 yards per reception in 17 games; and 67 catches for 1,079 yards and 7 touchdowns in 13 games, averaging 16.1 yards per reception.
So far this season, however, his production has dropped significantly — he has just 19 catches for 194 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging 10.2 yards per reception through five games. Brown has reportedly grown frustrated with his role in the offense, and the Eagles could look to trade him, especially since they are 4-1 without him producing much, and he still carries significant trade value.
A.J. Brown’s track record speaks for itself. He has amassed 7,220 career yards and 50 touchdowns over 95 NFL games. If traded to a new team, his volume and usage are likely to increase, giving him the opportunity to return to peak production.
Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Impact
Denver Broncos Receive:
WR A.J Brown
Philadelphia Eagles Receive:
2026 3rd round pick
WR Marvin Mims Jr.
A.J. Brown’s fantasy value would almost certainly rise if he were traded to the Denver Broncos. Denver currently ranks 15th in the NFL in passing yards per game at 214.6 — a significant improvement over Philadelphia, which ranks 31st with just 161.8. In the Broncos’ offense, Brown would have far more opportunities to showcase his skills with Bo Nix delivering the football.
As for Marvin Mims Jr., his fantasy value could go in either direction. He was third on the Broncos’ depth chart behind Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin, and he would likely find himself behind DeVonta Smith on the Eagles’ depth chart. However, he could compete with Jahan Dotson for WR2 opportunities, giving him a potential path to increased involvement.
Fantasy Impact On The Eagles
Trading A.J. Brown removes a potential headache for the Eagles and allows the offense to maintain a run-heavy approach centered on Saquon Barkley. DeVonta Smith could see a modest increase in targets as he assumes the role of the clear WR1. Running backs A.J. Dillon and Tank Bigsby may take on expanded roles in a fully committed rushing attack, while receivers Marvin Mims Jr., Jahan Dotson, and tight end Dallas Goedert could compete for the remaining targets left behind by Brown.
Fantasy Impact On The Broncos
If acquired, A.J. Brown would immediately become the Broncos’ WR1. Denver’s current top three receivers are Courtland Sutton, who has 365 yards and three touchdowns; Troy Franklin, with 231 yards and one touchdown; and Marvin Mims Jr., with 119 yards and one touchdown. Sutton leads the receiving group with 298 snaps, followed by Franklin with 225 and Mims Jr. with 143. If Brown joins the team, it’s reasonable to expect him to take over Sutton’s snap share, Sutton to move into Franklin’s role, and Franklin to slide into Mims Jr.’s current spot.
Final Thoughts
A trade sending A.J. Brown to the Broncos would further shift the Eagles’ identity toward a run-first offense. It would boost the fantasy stock of Philadelphia’s running backs and open up more target opportunities for the remaining pass catchers. For Denver, Brown would bring a true WR1 presence, giving the offense a major lift and fueling legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
In terms of A.J. Brown’s fantasy value, this move would likely result in a significant boost, as he would once again become the focal point of an offense designed to run through him.