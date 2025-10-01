One Trade Every NFL Team Should Make Before the 2025 Deadline
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Washington Commanders
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With one quarter of the NFL season in the books, it’s not difficult to recognize the buyers and sellers for this year’s trade deadline.
There’s still time, however, for GMs to decide whether drastic changes are needed before the 4 p.m. ET Nov. 4 deadline. But occasionally, the biggest trades occur well before teams are forced to put down their pencils and accept their rosters as constructed for the rest of the season. So, which teams should make a big move, and which should sell off a player? Who should be hoarding draft picks and who should part with a choice?
Oftentimes, the trades that don’t occur end up making headlines in the offseason, with insiders saying, “Player X was shopped around before the trade deadline.” Maybe the Eagles are considering trading A.J. Brown, but can’t quite bring themselves to make the move. We’ll examine that possibility and a few other trades that could turn heads in the coming weeks.
We break it all down, with Gilberto Manzano handling the NFC and Matt Verderame on the AFC. Here’s one trade every team should consider.
Arizona Cardinals
Proposed trade: Fourth-round pick to the Raiders for WR Jakobi Meyers
There’s obviously something wrong with the Cardinals’ stagnant offense. Kyler Murray hasn’t been able to throw deep for more than a year now and he tends to struggle when he’s not throwing in Trey McBride’s direction. It’s not all Murray’s fault due to the questionable play-calling and Marvin Harrison Jr.’s issues with getting open and holding onto the ball.
However, it wouldn’t hurt for the Cardinals to add another reliable playmaker to make Murray’s job easier. Meyers has 21 catches for 258 yards and one touchdown this season.
Atlanta Falcons
Proposed trade: QB Kirk Cousins to the Bengals for conditional fifth-round pick
Coach Raheem Morris made it clear that he has no interest in utilizing Cousins at any point this season. He simply responded “no” when asked whether Cousins would be an option to start over the struggling Michael Penix Jr., who had a nice bounce-back performance vs. the Commanders last week.
So it’s time to cut ties with the highly expensive backup quarterback. Might as well get a Day 3 pick for Cousins, who’s already received most of the money on the four-year, $180 million deal he signed in Atlanta last year.
Baltimore Ravens
Proposed trade: TE Mark Andrews to Seahawks for sixth-round pick
The Ravens might be cursed this year, and unloading a 30-year-old, soon-to-be free agent for a draft pick may be wise. Baltimore also has Isaiah Likely, who is clearly Andrews’s successor. With Likely now healthy from a broken foot, Andrews is expendable. He also has 15 catches for 128 yards, and would be an upgrade in Seattle over AJ Barner.
Buffalo Bills
Proposed trade: Fourth-round pick to Saints for CB Alontae Taylor
Buffalo has one of the league’s elite offenses, evidenced by its AFC-best 133 points. Yet, the defense has been a problem, sitting 18th in EPA per play (0.016) and 25th on third down (42.0%), despite facing Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Spencer Rattler over the past three weeks. Trading for Taylor would bolster a secondary relying on the eventual return of rookie Maxwell Hairston and veteran Tre’Davious White.
Carolina Panthers
Proposed trade: Fifth-round pick to Bills for TE Dawson Knox
The Panthers find themselves in a peculiar position. They should rebuild again, but it might be too soon to pull the plug on what coach Dave Canales has built the past season and a half. It’s the slowest rebuild in the NFL, but they’re at least trying to move forward, unlike a few other organizations.
The Panthers should see this through with Bryce Young for at least the entirety of this season. Knox, 28, has gotten lost a bit in Buffalo since the team drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round two years ago. Also, the Bills are starting to utilize rookie tight end Jackson Hawes.
Chicago Bears
Proposed trade: Second-round pick to Titans for DT Jeffery Simmons
The Bears are all in with Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson. There’s no turning back, so they might as well make a splash move like this one.
The arrival of Simmons would immediately improve the Bears’ defense, which needs pass rushers and run stoppers. Simmons excels in both areas and could form a dominant duo with edge rusher Montez Sweat. For years, the Bears’ defense has done the heavy lifting. Now that the offense is showing signs of improvement, the defense has regressed. Simmons can help balance out Chicago’s problems this season.
Cincinnati Bengals
Proposed trade: Edge Trey Hendrickson to Colts for third-round pick
Without Joe Burrow, the Bengals aren’t going anywhere. Last week, Cincinnati was blasted 48–10 in Minnesota without its perennial MVP candidate at quarterback. With Hendrickson having only this year left on his deal, an acquiring team would be paying a proration of $16 million. Hendrickson, 30, had a league-high 17.5 sacks in 2024 and would be a major addition for the Colts to pair with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Cleveland Browns
Proposed trade: TE David Njoku to Chargers for fourth-round pick
With Harold Fannin Jr. looking like the future at tight end, general manager Andrew Berry should move Njoku. The 29-year-old has only a $1.255 million base salary in the final season of his deal, making him a bargain for a Chargers team in dire need of an upgrade at the position. Through four weeks, Njoku has 14 catches for 128 yards.
Dallas Cowboys
Proposed trade: Conditional fifth-round pick to Dolphins for edge Bradley Chubb
The Cowboys’ offense has been good enough to keep this team competitive despite the horrendous defensive performances. Next to tying the Packers, it would be a monumental achievement for team owner Jerry Jones if his team advances to the postseason months after trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay.
Making the playoffs is unlikely without the defense showing some improvement. The Cowboys desperately need pass-rushing help, and the Dolphins have a surplus at the position. Chubb, 29, is in the midst of an impressive comeback season after overcoming multiple significant injuries. He might never regain his top form, but with three sacks this season, it’s clear that he remains a quality pass rusher.
Denver Broncos
Proposed trade: Fourth-round pick to Falcons for TE Kyle Pitts
This would be the biggest move the Broncos could make. Early on, it’s been a struggle for Bo Nix in his second season, who has thrown seven touchdowns and four interceptions on 5.6 yards per attempt. Furthermore, adding Pitts would free up more space for Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr.
Pitts is 24 years old and already has 20 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown. Although he has never reached the potential many thought he had coming out of Florida as the No. 4 pick in 2021, Pitts would still be a major upgrade for Denver.
Detroit Lions
Proposed trade: Third-round pick to Saints for edge Carl Granderson
The Lions always seem connected to available pass rushers. For the most part, they make it work with what they have the opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. But you can never have enough pass rushers, and Detroit knows better than most teams after last year’s injury wave how quickly depth can disappear from the deepest positions.
Granderson, 28, is an underrated edge rusher who gets opposing offensive coordinators to scheme against him, which could provide advantageous opportunities for Hutchinson. Granderson has 4.5 sacks and 16 solo tackles this season.
Green Bay Packers
Proposed trade: Second-round pick to Saints for WR Chris Olave
Yes, the Packers put up 40 points on the Cowboys, but that same defense also allowed 37 points to the Giants in Week 2 and 31 points to the Bears in Week 4. Green Bay’s offensive concerns didn’t just go away because it gained a tie against Dallas’s bad defense.
Jordan Love needs another reliable playmaker, especially with Jayden Reed sidelined due to injury and rookie Matthew Golden still finding his footing in the NFL. A trade for Olave would stretch the field for Love and extend the playbook for coach Matt LaFleur. Olave has 26 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown this season.
Houston Texans
Proposed trade: Conditional fifth-round pick to Saints for WR Rashid Shaheed
If Houston is going to get its offense going, adding a receiver to complement Nico Collins would certainly help. The Texans rank 22nd in yards per play (5.1) and are tied for 17th in net yards per pass attempt (5.8) while sitting 26th in dropback EPA (-0.040).
Shaheed has 18 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown through four weeks, and would provide a significant upgrade over Xavier Hutchinson, who has nine receptions and 92 yards despite playing 64% of the snaps.
Indianapolis Colts
Proposed trade: Conditional fifth-round pick to Bengals for CB Cam Taylor-Britt
Taylor-Britt has been a starter since being drafted in the second round in 2022 out of Nebraska. He’s played at least 86% of the defensive snaps every year and with an expiring contract, it makes sense for Indianapolis to reunite Taylor-Britt and his original coordinator, Lou Anarumo. For his career, the former Cornhusker has seven interceptions and would slide in nicely to a secondary, including Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore III.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Proposed trade: Seventh-round pick for CB Eric Stokes
The Jaguars are playing well defensively, having forced a league-high 13 turnovers through four weeks. Still, the corners beyond Tyson Campbell have some questions, and adding a talented 2021 first-rounder in Stokes, who has played in 49 games, at a low cost, is smart for first-year general manager James Gladstone.
Playing on a one-year, $1.5 million base-salary deal, Stokes could help Jacksonville’s playoff pursuit while giving the Jaguars time to decide if they want him for the long term.
Kansas City Chiefs
Proposed trade: Fifth-round pick to Saints for RB Alvin Kamara
With Xavier Worthy back and Rashee Rice due back from suspension in Week 7, the Chiefs don’t need receiving help. However, they could use serious help in the run game. Kansas City’s running backs are averaging 3.5 yards per carry, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both slated to become free agents.
If the Chiefs can acquire Kamara from New Orleans for a late-round pick, it’s a no-brainer. Kansas City has only $3 million in cap space, but Kamara’s cap hit is a proration of $2.9 million before a nonguaranteed 11.5 million next year. Through four games, Kamara has 256 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Las Vegas Raiders
Proposed trade: WR Jakobi Meyers to Bills for fourth-round pick
Meyers requested a trade before the season but didn’t get his wish. With the Raiders in last place in the AFC West and Meyers on an expiring deal, it would make sense to move him for the best offer.
While the Bills have an offense ranked second in points and sixth in passing yards per game, they don’t have terrific boundary receivers, with Joshua Palmer and Keon Coleman. The duo has 341 yards and one touchdown through four games. Trading a mid-round pick for Meyers, who has 21 catches and 258 yards, would add a significant weapon for Josh Allen.
Los Angeles Chargers
Proposed trade: Conditional seventh-round pick to Texans for RB Nick Chubb
After losing veteran running back Najee Harris to a torn Achilles in Week 3, the Chargers should be scouring the market for a reliable backup for rookie Omarion Hampton.
With the Texans at 1–3, Chubb could be expendable on his one-year deal. Through four games, the 29-year-old has 188 rushing yards on 4.0 yards per carry. He’d be the perfect low-cost addition for coordinator Greg Roman, who during his 11 years as a play-caller with the 49ers, Bills, Ravens and Chargers has seen his team ranked in the top five seven times in rushing attempts.
Los Angeles Rams
Proposed trade: Conditional third-round pick to Titans for CB L’Jarius Sneed
The Rams might be a cornerback away from becoming real threats to the Eagles and Lions in the NFC. This secondary got exposed by Jalen Hurts in Week 3, and the weapons in Detroit could do the same.
Now, Sneed might no longer be as good as he was in Kansas City, but it’s worth the hassle for the Rams to find out whether he can regain his top form. Sneed is only 28, and there’s a potential out on his contract next year in case it doesn’t work out in Los Angeles. But with better support than what he has had in Tennessee, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Sneed have a career revival with a team as good as the Rams.
Miami Dolphins
Proposed trade: RB De’Von Achane to Bears for third- and sixth-round picks
This is another instance of the Dolphins trading away a key contributor while getting meaningful draft capital for the future. Miami has Achane on his rookie deal for this and one more year at base salary numbers of $1.2 million and $1.4 million.
Acquiring Achane will be somewhat costly, considering the talent and the team’s control. But for Chicago, it could be worth it considering D’Andre Swift is averaging 3.3 yards per carry and could be released after this year, with Chicago saving $7.5 million. Through his first two seasons, Achane rushed for 1,707 yards and 16 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry.
Minnesota Vikings
Proposed trade: Sixth-round pick to Saints for OL Trevor Penning
It hasn’t worked out in New Orleans for Penning, the 2022 first-round pick who has struggled to find a starting position. On the bright side, Penning offers versatility as a lineman with starting experience playing tackle and guard.
Right now, the Vikings need all the help they can get. Not only has the offensive line disappointed, but three of the five starters are currently dealing with injuries. It’s usually a red flag when teams are willing to shop an offensive lineman because the good ones are rarely available. But it never hurts to add versatility and depth to a critical area.
New England Patriots
Proposed trade: Seventh-round pick to Commanders for G Nick Allegretti
Allegretti has gained starting experience during his time with the Chiefs and Commanders, having done so in 17 regular-season games, including two with Washington. He’s also a three-time Super Bowl champion.
While trading for Allegretti isn’t going to change the Patriots’ fortunes, the move would provide a veteran voice and a player who can play either guard spot if coach Mike Vrabel decides to shake up a line that ranks 27th in sack percentage (9.5%) and 23rd in yards per carry (3.9).
New Orleans Saints
Proposed trade: LB Demario Davis to Broncos for sixth-round pick
First of all, the Saints need to trade all of the players listed in this story. It’s time for a complete teardown of this veteran-filled roster. Hopefully, the Saints do Cameron Jordan a solid and release him, giving him the option to join a contender and chase a Super Bowl.
They may consider doing the same for Davis, but he may still have some trade value. His former coach, Sean Payton, has a need at linebacker after the injury to Dre Greenlaw, who may require more time to recover. Davis, 36, has 38 tackles this season, including four tackles for loss.
New York Giants
Proposed trade: Russell Wilson to the Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick
If the Falcons end up dealing Cousins to a team in need of a starter, they can then turn to the Giants and offer a future seventh-rounder for Wilson to be the backup to Penix. Maybe it doesn’t make much sense to lose a draft pick and play QB musical chairs for the QB2 job, but maybe Wilson can offer value in terms of mentorship for Penix, who has a pretty deep ball that rivals all the moon shots Wilson has delivered in his illustrious career.
Wilson is no longer a starting-caliber quarterback. He probably knows that by now and would have no issue with helping with the development of Penix.
New York Jets
Proposed trade: RB Breece Hall to Cardinals for fourth-round pick
The Jets are winless, and at least for 2025, hopeless. Hall is slated to hit free agency next winter, and considering how far New York is from contending, it’d be wise to land a mid-round pick for the 24-year-old.
With James Conner out for the season due to a foot injury, the 2–2 Cardinals could be in the market. Arizona has plenty of cap space, with $19 million available, and Hall’s cap hit is a proration of $3.4 million. Through three games, Hall has 157 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry.
Philadelphia Eagles
Proposed trade: A.J. Brown to Broncos for third-round pick, WR Marvin Mims Jr.
I’m not exactly sure it should come down to this, but it’s clear that Brown isn’t happy being more of a run blocker than a dynamic pass catcher.
Honestly, Brown deserves to vent about his usage in the offense after doing what was required of him to help the Eagles win the Super Bowl last year. The 28-year-old Brown has only 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown this season.
As for the team, perhaps the cap relief and the Day 2 pick will aid the Eagles in the long run, because it’s difficult for the good teams to pay everyone. Then again, Hurts throwing to DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Mims isn’t good enough for the Eagles to capture back-to-back Super Bowls.
This is a tricky one, but one worth monitoring because Brown is clearly frustrated with his role.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Proposed trade: Seventh-round pick to Jaguars for WR Tim Patrick
Last year, Patrick became an essential piece for the Lions after two years on the sideline with a torn ACL and torn Achilles. However, in Detroit, Patrick played in 16 games, making 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns.
This season, though, has been different. Patrick is in Jacksonville and behind Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington and rookie Travis Hunter, playing only 22% of the snaps (59% in 2024). Meanwhile, Pittsburgh needs a complement to DK Metcalf. Beyond him, the Steelers’ leading receiver is Calvin Austin III, with 10 catches for 139 yards.
San Francisco 49ers
Trade proposal: Conditional fifth-round pick to Dolphins for edge Jaelan Phillips
After the season-ending injury to Nick Bosa, the 49ers are in desperate need of pass rushers, especially with an inexperienced defense this season.
Phillips is still working his way back from significant injuries the past few seasons, but the Dolphins have trusted him enough to play 63% of the defensive snaps this season. At 26, there’s a strong possibility that Phillips can regain his top form in a month or two. The 49ers need an immediate impact player now, but at 3–1, they seem like a good bet to make the postseason.
Seattle Seahawks
Proposed trade: Second-round pick to Browns for CB Denzel Ward
The Seahawks have a talented defense, but they could use another reliable cornerback. Riq Woolen has struggled to play as well as he did in his rookie season in 2022 and has given up chunk plays at crucial times this year.
Additionally, with Ward in Seattle, it would allow coach Mike Macdonald to move around Devon Witherspoon between inside and outside cornerback positions. The 28-year-old Ward is a four-time Pro Bowler with 18 career interceptions.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Proposed trade: Conditional sixth-round pick to the Jets for DT Harrison Phillips
The Buccaneers took a devastating hit after the season-ending injury to defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. Adding Phillips might not fully replace the production from Kancey, the 2023 first-round pick, but Tampa Bay would get a reliable veteran who plays well against the run. Phillips has appeared in 100 games, with 66 career starts in over eight years of playing for the Bills, Vikings and Jets.
Tennessee Titans
Proposed trade: Edge Arden Key to 49ers for sixth-round pick
No team should be a seller this month more than the Titans, who are 0–4 and in a full-blown rebuild with first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi. To that point, moving a 29-year-old edge rusher with a $6.5 million base salary before hitting free agency this winter.
Through four games, Key has played 49% of the snaps and has a sack with three quarterback hits. In San Francisco, Key would be a rotational piece to help replace the production of Nick Bosa, who was lost for the season in Week 3 to a torn ACL.
Washington Commanders
Proposed trade: Fifth-round pick to Titans for RB Tony Pollard
It’s tough seeing the Commanders giving up more draft picks after the trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. But Washington needs a running back after trading Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco and losing Austin Ekeler to injury for the season.
Pollard, 28, could form a strong backfield with rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Pollard has rushed 68 times for 261 yards and one touchdown this season.