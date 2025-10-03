Fantasy Sports

NFL Mock Trade: The Saints Send Alvin Kamara To The Chiefs

With Kansas City’s backfield struggling early this season, the Chiefs could be in line for an upgrade at running back. A trade for Alvin Kamara makes sense for both sides, giving Kansas City a proven playmaker while allowing New Orleans to gain draft capital and focus on developing younger talent.

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is announced to the fans against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Even at 30 years old, Alvin Kamara remains the Saints’ workhorse. He logged 59 snaps in Week 1 (79%), 61 in Week 2 (86%), 54 in Week 3 (74%), and 49 in Week 4 (73%), for a total of 223 snaps. In comparison, Kendre Miller has played 63 and rookie Devin Neal just 7.

Despite the heavy workload, Kamara’s fantasy output has lagged. He currently sits as RB26 in PPR formats, averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game. Much of that decline stems from New Orleans’ overall struggles, as they’ve been one of the league’s weakest teams through the first month.

Still, Kamara’s track record speaks for itself. He has 86 career touchdowns and has consistently been a scoring threat throughout his career. On a contender, his fantasy production could easily spike.

Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Football Impact

Kansas City Chiefs Receive:

 RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints Receive:

2026 5th round pick

Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value would almost certainly rise if he were traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the start of the Patrick Mahomes–Andy Reid era, Kansas City has consistently operated one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses. In that system, Kamara would have frequent opportunities to contribute, find the end zone, and deliver strong production. While his scoring numbers have dipped in recent seasons due to the Saints’ offensive struggles, a move to Kansas City would likely reignite his touchdown upside and restore him as a reliable fantasy asset.

Fantasy Impact On The Chiefs

If acquired, Kamara would immediately slot in as Kansas City’s RB1. The current backfield has been a three-man committee: Isiah Pacheco (133 snaps, 47%), Kareem Hunt (111 snaps, 45%), and Brashard Smith (40 snaps, 8%).

Kamara could stabilize the rotation, likely commanding around 60% of the snaps, with Pacheco and Hunt splitting about 20% each. Smith would be the odd man out. Playing in one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses under Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, Kamara would see consistent scoring opportunities, giving his fantasy value a strong boost.

Fantasy Impact On The Saints

Trading Kamara would officially hand the backfield to Kendre Miller and Devin Neal. Miller, a 2023 third-round pick, has struggled with durability, playing only 18 games over the past two seasons. At just 23 years old, though, this could be his chance to prove himself as a lead back.

Neal, a rookie sixth-rounder, has barely seen the field, logging only two carries for nine yards in his lone appearance. While he may factor into the mix, the expectation is that Miller would lead the backfield thanks to his experience and higher draft pedigree.

Final Thoughts

A trade sending Alvin Kamara to Kansas City would benefit both franchises. The Saints would secure draft capital and begin evaluating their younger backs, while the Chiefs would land a proven veteran capable of elevating their offense during a Super Bowl push.

For fantasy managers, Kamara’s move to Kansas City would almost certainly raise his ceiling, making him a weekly must-start once again.

