NFL Mock Trade: The Jets Send Breece Hall To The Cardinals
Breece Hall has been the lead back for the New York Jets this season, logging a snap share of 58% in Week 1, 64% in Week 2, and 55% in Week 3. He leads all Jets running backs in passing-game involvement with 13 targets, compared to Braelon Allen and Isiah Davis, who each have three. Hall also ranks second on the team in red-zone attempts with four, trailing only Allen’s six.
His production has been inconsistent. In Week 1, he rushed 19 times for 107 yards and added two catches on four targets for 38 yards, finishing with a season-high 16.5 fantasy points. Since then, his numbers have dipped: in Week 2, he managed 29 rushing yards on 10 carries plus two receptions for nine yards (5.8 fantasy points), and in Week 3, he had nine carries for 21 yards with four catches on six targets for 31 yards (9.2 fantasy points).
Currently ranked as the PPR RB25 on the season, Hall remains the Jets’ clear lead back. However, his fantasy ceiling is limited by Braelon Allen’s heavy usage in the red zone and at the goal line.
If Breece Hall were to land on a new team, he could see an increase in snaps and overall usage. Currently, he ranks 22nd among NFL running backs in total snaps, a noticeable decline compared to years past, when he finished 5th in 2024 and 10th in 2023. A change of scenery could boost his fantasy value, particularly if he were to gain a larger share of red-zone opportunities.
Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Football Impact
Arizona Cardinals Receive:
RB Breece Hall
New York Jets Receive:
2026 4th round pick
Breece Hall’s fantasy value would likely rise if he were traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Over the past two seasons, Arizona has ranked among the league’s best in rushing production, finishing 4th in 2023 with 139.1 rushing yards per game and 7th in 2024 with 144.2. Much of this success stems from Kyler Murray’s rushing ability, which creates a dynamic ground game that benefits both the quarterback and the running backs.
For Hall, this would be a significant upgrade. Throughout his career, he has been stuck in inefficient Jets offenses plagued by quarterback instability, limiting his opportunities to fully showcase his talent. A move to Arizona could provide the spark he needs, giving him a realistic chance at his first 1,000-yard rushing season.
Fantasy Impact On The Jets
If Breece Hall were to depart, the Jets’ backfield would open up significantly for Braelon Allen and Isiah Davis. Allen has logged a 31% snap share in Week 1, 19% in Week 2, and 33% in Week 3, totaling 52 snaps. Davis, meanwhile, has seen a 13% snap share in Week 1, 21% in Week 2, and 13% in Week 3, for 27 total snaps. Allen has already handled the bulk of the red-zone and goal-line opportunities, so he would likely continue to dominate touches near the end zone in Hall’s absence.
The expected backfield split would likely shake out to around 60% of snaps for Allen, 30% for Davis, and 10% for Kene Nwangwu. In that scenario, Allen would immediately become a must-add in all fantasy formats given his projected workload and touchdown upside.
Fantasy Impact On The Cardinals
If acquired, Breece Hall would immediately step in as the Cardinals’ RB1. With James Conner sidelined for the season, Arizona could use a proven lead back to stabilize the offense. Earlier this year, while Conner was healthy, the Cardinals deployed a near 50/50 split between Conner and second-year youngster Trey Benson, with both backs seeing fairly even usage.
If Hall joins the roster, that balance would likely shift to more of a 70/30 split in favor of Hall, with Benson operating as the complementary option. Hall’s upside, versatility, and established track record in the NFL make him the clear candidate to handle the bulk of the carries in this scenario.
Final Thoughts
A trade involving Breece Hall could benefit all parties. The Jets would gain draft capital for a running back set to hit free agency while giving Braelon Allen the opportunity to step into a lead role. Meanwhile, the Cardinals would secure a true workhorse to replace James Conner, strengthening their ground game as they look to build on their 2–1 start and sustain early-season momentum.