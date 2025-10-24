NFL Mock Trade: The Jets Send Breece Hall To The Chiefs
Breece Hall has been the lead back for the New York Jets this season, logging 271 total snaps (60%) ahead of fellow Jets RBs Isiah Davis (125 snaps, 27%), Braelon Allen (58 snaps, 13%), and Kene Nwangwu (1 snap, less than 1%).
His production has been inconsistent. In seven games this season, Hall has posted four weeks under 10 fantasy points and three weeks with 16.1 or more, with his best performance coming in Week 5: 17.5 fantasy points on 14 carries for 113 yards, plus 4 catches on 5 targets for 42 yards through the air. Overall, he ranks as the RB19 in fantasy football, averaging 11.2 points per game with 99 carries for 448 yards and no rushing touchdowns, while adding 19 catches for 164 yards on 27 targets.
If Hall were to join a team like the Chiefs, his production would likely increase significantly due to a more efficient offense. The Jets currently rank 27th in the NFL in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game, while the Chiefs are sixth, averaging 26.6 points per game. A move to Kansas City would give Hall more opportunities to find the end zone and boost his fantasy output for the remainder of the season.
Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Football Impact
Kansas City Chiefs Receive:
RB Breece Hall
New York Jets Receive:
2026 4th round pick
Breece Hall’s fantasy value would almost certainly rise if traded to Kansas City. He would be paired with a top-tier head coach and quarterback duo in future Hall of Famers Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. This setup would likely lead to more scoring opportunities and a greater role in the offense, as the Chiefs are capable of sustaining drives in a way the New York Jets currently are not.
Fantasy Impact On The Jets
The Jets’ backfield would likely be handed over to a mix of young players and younger veterans if Breece Hall were traded. If Braelon Allen weren’t injured, he would be the favorite to receive the bulk of the carries. The 21-year-old 2024 fourth-round rookie has been on IR with a knee injury and is not expected to return until later in the season.
In his absence, Isiah Davis—also a 2024 draft pick by the Jets, selected in the fifth round—would step in as the lead back. Davis’ role has grown in recent weeks, playing a season-high 48% of snaps in Week 7, compared to Breece Hall’s 54%. His production so far has been mostly in a complementary role, with 10 carries for 44 yards on the season, plus 9 additional receptions for 73 yards in the passing game.
The Jets’ other two running backs, Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert, have seen very limited action. The two combined for just one snap in Week 7 (Nwangwu), while Herbert has yet to take the field this season.
If Hall were traded, it’s safe to say that the backfield would largely belong to Isiah Davis, with Nwangwu and Herbert seeing occasional snaps until Allen returns and shares carries with Davis.
Fantasy Impact On The Chiefs
If acquired, Hall would immediately slot in as the Chiefs’ RB1. Kansas City’s current backfield has been a three-man committee: Isiah Pacheco (267 snaps, 52%), Kareem Hunt (166 snaps, 32%), and Brashard Smith (80 snaps, 16%).
Hall would likely command at least 60% of the snaps once fully up to speed, leaving the remaining 40% to be split between Pacheco and Hunt, with Smith likely becoming the odd man out. Given the stark difference in offensive efficiency between the Jets and Chiefs, Hall would have the chance to thrive in a stable, high-powered offense for the first time in his NFL career.
Final Thoughts
A trade sending Breece Hall to the Chiefs would benefit both franchises. The Jets would gain valuable draft capital and create opportunities for their younger backs, allowing Isiah Davis to take over the lead role until Braelon Allen returns, after which they could split carries. Meanwhile, the Chiefs would acquire a high-upside, three-down running back they can rely on as they aim for another Super Bowl run.
For fantasy managers, Hall’s move to Kansas City would likely raise his ceiling significantly, making him a reliable start in fantasy lineups each week once again.