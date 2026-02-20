NFL Mock Trade: Detroit Lions Deal David Montgomery to Denver Broncos

NFL Free Agency is set to start on March 11, and with free agency will come plenty of trades. One player whose name has already popped up in trade rumors is Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. In 2025, he saw a diminished role in the offense, and Lions general manager has already spoken about potentially moving Montgomery somewhere where he can see more usage.

"Those are conversations that we're going to have to have because I've got a lot of respect for that player," Holmes said. "He deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized. And so yeah, would love it for it to be here, but if it can't be here, then you would have to just see what you can work out the best for him."

There is one team that will be in the market for a running back and could make a strong push to acquire him.

Denver Broncos - Detroit Lions Mock Trade

Denver Broncos Receive

RB - David Montgomery

Detroit Lions Receive

Third Round Pick - 2026

Fantasy Football Impact

Montgomery would thrive in Denver. He would fit well in Sean Payton's scheme, not only as the power back, but he could also serve as a much better pass-catcher than most give him credit for. The move would also see him go from the clear secondary option in Detroit to the best running back on the Broncos. This would be a big win for Montgomery owners. The only people who would be upset are the RJ Harvey owners, but they never had realistic expectations and will probably be disappointed regardless. Adding Montgomery would also make life easier for quarterback Bo Nix.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Denver Broncos

Sure, they have Harvey, but he's not a special back. Even if he is the next Alvin Kamara, Payton would still want his Mark Ingram to run his offense. JK Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie are all set to be free agents this season, so this RB room needs to be rebuilt both at the top and for depth. Harvey can have a niche role, but Montgomery can produce on early downs, near the goal-line, and in the passing attack.

Payton wants to run the ball and hasn't really had the backs to have massive success in the rushing attack since coming to Denver. The duo of Montgomery and Harvey could be exactly what he needs. They also have two fourth-round picks this season, including the New Orleans Saints' pick, so they can afford to lose a third for a player like Monty.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Detroit Lions

The writing on the wall is already there for Montgomery to be traded. He wants to move on, and they want to move on. Jahmyr Gibbs has become inevitable, and the Lions have to get the ball in his hands as often as possible. That leaves Montgomery as an overpaid running back without a role that justifies keeping him. A Day 2 pick for a 29-year-old running back that the whole league knows you want to trade is a nice deal for Detroit.

