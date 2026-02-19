NFL Mock Trade: Arizona Cardinals Deal Kyler Murray to Minnesota Vikings

As we approach March, the NFL offseason is beginning to heat up. We have already seen big stars like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb released. Soon, we will start to see big names signed, cut, and traded at a rapid pace. One star who we expect to find a new home this offseason is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Ideally, Arizona would like to trade Murray and get something for him, rather than cut him. However, they will have to find a trade partner that believes they can both win with Murray and is willing to take on what is left of his salary.

Minnesota Vikings - Arizona Cardinals Mock Trade

Minnesota Vikings Receive

QB - Kyler Murray

2026 Seventh Round Pick

Arizona Cardinals Receive

2026 Fourth Round Pick

2026 Sixth Round Pick

2027 Conditional Fifth Round Pick

Fantasy Football Impact

This would be an ideal landing spot for Murray. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has proven that he can get the most out of quarterbacks and was the coach who helped Sam Darnold turn his career around. Murray has shown significantly more upside and potential than Darnold did before heading to Minnesota. If he landed in Minnesota, he would immediately sneak his way into the low-end QB1 conversation heading into the 2026 fantasy season.

For the Cardinals, fantasy owners who own stock in Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, and even Trey McBride would surely welcome a change at starting quarterback in Arizona. Murray has failed to help any of the weapons in Arizona come close to reaching their peak potential.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota was a quarterback away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2025. Instead, they missed the playoffs altogether. They made a mistake drafting and deciding to go all in on JJ McCarthy as their starter. With a Super Bowl-caliber defense and a loaded offense outside of the quarterback, they need to be trying to win now, because championship windows generally don't last long.

Even if they want to hold on to McCarthy and try to develop him as a backup, this team desperately needs a serviceable starter who can help them compete for a Super Bowl. This is a very similar situation to what we saw with the Seattle Seahawks this season.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Arizona Cardinals

The relationship between the Cardinals and Murray has run its course. Both parties are in need of a fresh start. Arizona getting anything for Murray is a win at this point. This is about the ceiling of what they can get for Murray at this point.

