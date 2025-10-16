NFL Mock Trade: Giants Could Pair Jaxson Dart with Jaylen Waddle for Elite Output
Many teams enter the trade market and likewise, many players are on the market. One hot name out there is Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins. There are many factors that we will dive into, but a trade could be imminent with the deadline approaching. Many teams may make the deal to make a playoff run while others may go for future roster construction. If it works for both sides, it may just happen. The Giants may be the prime candidate in today's mock trade.
Fantasy Football Impact
Waddle is currently operating within a pass-heavy offense that is top five in the NFL at that. With Tyreek Hill gone for the year, this has made Waddle a top ten wide receiver in fantasy football. Waddle is in a very high-leverage spot in Miami's offense and so any trade can easily devalue him has an asset.
If Waddle did got to the Giants, he would command a very high target share, similar to that of Malik Nabers. He will also be in an offense with moderate upside. Waddle could do quite well in New York, but he is within a more volatile team and role, so that risk is to be considered. Nonetheless, if Waddle did go to New York, rest assured, you will be just fine.
This move would surely devalue Wan'Dale Robinson by a couple targets per game. He is a solid Flex play right now and this may kick him on to your bench. The rest of the offense lacks value as it is, so it does not matter too much.
In the long-term, Waddle is signed through 2028. He would remain besides Nabers in 2026. Both players are surely viable as a Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins type of duo. They just will see limited upside to their past form.
Without Waddle, the Dolphins would take a huge hit on their offense. Darren Waller see's more work but in a less efficient offense. The same applies to De'Von Achane.
Trade Details
Giants Receive: Jaylen Waddle
Dolphins Receive: 2026 1st Round Pick, KayVon Thibodeaux
Why the Giants Say Yes
The team is building to make this offense elite before Daboll potentially gets fired. Waddle locks them in. Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo look great. If they add Waddle alongside Nabers and Robinson in 2026, this offense has the looks as an elite unit. That may be enough to secure Daboll and Schoen their jobs in 2026.
As for Thibodeaux, the Giants will want to shed some salary once they commit to Waddle's large contract. Thibodeaux commands $9.8 Million this year and $14.8 Million in a 5th year option, if picked up. If this deal went through, Miami would likely pick it up as their defense is brutal.
Why the Dolphins Say Yes
For one, the Dolphins begin a build to their awful defense. Thibodeaux has been said to be ultizied inocrrectly in New York, but he is a very good ball player. As the lead pass rusher in Miami, he could revitalize himself and this defensive unit.
Miami will also shed the Waddle contract as they may shift their offense going forward. The team needs to make changes and this could be the road to just that. They got a pass rusher and a first round pick to allocate elsewhere for cheap. It is a risky move, but one that could be deemed valuable by the front office. Bad play commands change.