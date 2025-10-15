Tez Johnson, Mason Taylor Rise in Our Week 7 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch
Jaxson Dart wins again, Tyler Warren scores again, Tetairoa McMillan gets his first touchdown, and Cam Skattebo scores three times. This rookie draft class has been making waves week over week and they continue to provide great value given their ADP to current output. However, that is not the full story. Some others have been struggling, or have gotten hurt. This includes Emeka Egbuka, Omarion Hampton, and Travis Hunter. This is our Week 7 Rookie Stock Watch.
QUARTERBACKS
Jaxson Dart - Rising
Dart won, lost, and now won again. The consensus is that he looks good as a rookie. I believe that and most generally do. Daboll has his offense that he has been wanting, for the most part. Dart is the leading ROTY candidate.
Dillon Gabriel - Neutral
Gabriel is undersized with lacking arm strength and athleticism. Other than that, he is okay. I just find it hard to believe that he will be a career star. All undersized quarterbacks have struggled, such as Bryce Young, Kyler Murray (at times), and even Russell Wilson of late. He has zero turnovers in two games, but nothing has either surprised me.
Shedeur Sanders - Low
It is clear that Cleveland does not want him to play. He must mature and learn. We may yet see him this year, but not anytime seemingly soon.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - High
Despite a slow start, Jeanty and the Raiders have turned it around in their run game. Jeanty is now the RB11 in Fantasy Football. He had 23 Carries for 75 Yards and 1 Touchdown last week.
Omarion Hampton - Low
The current word is that Hampton will be out until Week 10. Until he is back, he obviously has no value.
Cam Skattebo - High
Skattebo scored three times and did so against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daboll is running and offense that he finally has been wanting with Dart and Skattebo. This stock should remain well as an RB2.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Neutral
On one hand, Croskey-Merritt is the clear starting back in Washington. On the other hand, he has back to back fumbles. He should remain in his role, but he must not keep fumbling. Three strikes and he could be out.
Quinshon Judkins - Neutral
He does not rise from last week, but he does still have solid RB2 value. Judkins is the RB25 despite missing essentially a game and a half. He struggled a lot versus Pittsburgh, but we all know that is a very difficult matchup. He will do better in better matchups.
TreVeyon Henderson - Low
We have continued to believe that his breakout is imminent, but it has no shown face. Until that day comes, he lacks much value. Henderson had 9 Carries for 27 Yards against the Saints.
Bhayshel Tuten - Low
There is no notable snap-share in Jacksonville. Tuten has seen a reduced snapload every week since they traded away Tank Bigsby.
Woody Marks - Slightly Up
Houston appears to be in a full 50/50 snap-split between Chubb and Marks. On any given week, either one of them can pop for a big game. This role has locked in Marks as a value pickup as he went undrafted, especially in dynasty.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tetairoa McMillan - Up
McMillan has been among the higher targeted receivers in the NFL. He had his lowest target amount in Week 6, but had his first two touchdowns in it. He has continuous value as the WR21.
Emeka Egbuka - Fallen
I would fear not to the ability of Egbuka. The issue is that he got hurt last week and now may miss multiple weeks.
Travis Hunter - Low
We have stated every single week that Hunter has underachieved his drafted value. This continues as he had 7 Targets, but just 15 Yards in Week 6. I am questioning how Coen has him involved in this offense.
Matthew Golden - Rising
Golden had his best fantasy week of his season in Week 6. Golden had just 3 Catches but for 86 Yards. They continue to keep him heavily involved, so that has value that currently appears safe.
Elic Ayomanor - Neutral
He has solid involvement in this offense, but lacks any value given the poor ability of the offense. Perhaps the Callahan firing will change things, but I doubt it.
Tez Johnson - Rising
One man goes down and another seizes his opportunity. Until Egbuka is back, Johnson has great sleeper value in Tampa Bay. He had one touchdown in his elevated role and should see an increased snap-share going forward.
TIGHT ENDS
Tyler Warren - Very High
The weekly glaze-fest continues to happen, and it is warranted. Warren is now seeing the endzone by scoring in back-to-back weeks. He the TE2.
Mason Taylor - Rising
With Garrety Wilson out, Taylor is the top pass-catcher with the Jets. They lack passing value, but any leading pass-catcher has value on any team.
Harold Fannin Jr - Up
He had a season-high 10 Targets for 7 Catches and 81 Yards in Week 6. It is hard to overvalue Fannin as he is a week-to-week option, but he still has long-term value as Njoku will be a free agent.
Colston Loveland - Neutral
He has been injured, but he is back working towards a full workload, finally. We will keep an eye on him going forward.