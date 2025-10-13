NFL Mock Trade: The Raiders Send Jakobi Meyers To The Bills
Jakobi Meyers currently leads all Raiders wide receivers in snap count, logging 352 snaps, 93% of the team’s offensive plays. Other notable Raiders WR snap leaders include Tre Tucker (350 snaps, 92%), Dont'e Thornton Jr. (199 snaps, 52%), and Jack Bech (112 snaps, 29%). Meyers also tops the team in targets with 43, followed by Tucker with 33 and Bowers with 27.
In terms of production, Tucker leads the team in receiving yards with 356, while Meyers has 329, and Bowers has 225. Tucker also leads in touchdowns with four; Meyers has yet to score but has five red-zone targets.
If Meyers were traded to a team like the Bills, his snap count and overall usage would likely decrease, so his fantasy value would probably remain similar despite joining a stronger team. He currently ranks as WR33, averaging 10.3 fantasy points per game, comparable to the Bills’ Keon Coleman (WR44, 10.7 PPG) and Khalil Shakir (WR37, 11.6 PPG), both of whom have already had their bye weeks.
Mock Trade And Fantasy Football Impact
Bills Acquire: Jakobi Meyers
Raiders Acquire: 2026 4th round pick
The Bills have a significantly more efficient offense than the Las Vegas Raiders, leading the NFL in total yards per game (395.8) and ranking third in points per game (30.6). In contrast, the Raiders rank 23rd in total offense with 306.7 yards per game and 30th in scoring with just 17.2 points per game. Much of Buffalo’s offensive success comes from its balanced attack, ranking second in rushing yards per game (154.4) and eighth in passing yards per game (241.4) while effectively spreading the ball around to multiple players.
The Raiders, on the other hand, rank 18th in passing yards per game (201.5) and lack the same depth of offensive weapons, often forcing targets to their top wide receivers. This could help Jakobi Meyers maintain steady fantasy football value, as Buffalo’s offense distributes touches evenly among three players who have at least 200 receiving yards, but none over 300, whereas the Raiders are more top-heavy, with both Tre Tucker and Meyers exceeding 300 yards and only Brock Bowers surpassing 200 among the remaining pass catchers.
Fantasy Impact On The Bills
Meyers would likely slot in as the potential WR2 on the Bills’ depth chart, pushing Josh Palmer down to WR4, while Keon Coleman would slide into the WR3 role, and Khalil Shakir would remain the de facto WR1. However, the Bills don’t truly have a clear-cut top receiver, as their offense is known for spreading the ball around. Meyers brings the most proven résumé of the group. He’d be the only Bills wideout with a 1,000-yard season on his record if acquired, but he would need to build chemistry with Josh Allen before challenging for the WR1 role or emerging as the team’s target leader.
Fantasy Impact On The Raiders
The departure of Meyers would open up additional targets for Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Donte Thornton Jr., and Brock Bowers. Meyers leaves behind a team-leading 352 snaps and 43 targets, creating plenty of opportunity across the Raiders’ offense.
The biggest beneficiary of those vacated snaps could be Jack Bech, who is already trending upward, increasing his snap count from just 30 over the first four weeks to 82 combined over the past two. Thornton Jr. would likely slide into a WR3 role, while Tre Tucker would become the clear WR1. Meanwhile, Brock Bowers remains the focal point of the offense and the Raiders’ top overall weapon when healthy, so expect the passing game to continue running through him.
Final Thoughts
Meyers’ fantasy value would likely remain steady regardless of a trade. While he’d join a stronger offense, he’d also face fewer opportunities in a crowded wide receiver room, though his touchdown potential could see a slight boost. For the Raiders, moving Meyers would create room to develop young receivers like Tre Tucker and Jack Bech while gaining valuable draft capital for a player likely to depart after the season.