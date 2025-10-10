NFL Mock Trade: The Falcons Send Kyle Pitts To The Chargers
Kyle Pitts is currently on pace for his best season since his standout rookie campaign in 2021, when he recorded 1,026 yards on 68 receptions and 110 targets. So far this season, Pitts has totaled 205 yards on 20 catches from 24 targets, along with one touchdown. Over a full 17-game span, that projects to approximately 871 yards, 85 receptions on 102 targets, and 4 touchdowns.
Throughout his career, Pitts’ production has fluctuated — posting 356 yards, 28 catches on 59 targets, and 2 touchdowns in 2022; 667 yards, 53 catches on 90 targets, and 3 touchdowns in 2023; and 602 yards, 47 catches on 74 targets, and 4 touchdowns in 2024. Now, with his numbers trending upward, Pitts appears to be peaking at the right time and boosting his trade value. He is currently TE 11 in fantasy football in fantasy points per game with 11.6.
If Kyle Pitts were traded to a contender with a more dynamic offense, his production could certainly see a significant boost. The Falcons currently rank 13th in the NFL in passing yards per game (226.3) but just 27th in points per game, averaging only 19. This gap highlights how a more efficient offense could better capitalize on Pitts’ talent and target share.
Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Receive:
TE Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons Receive:
2026 4th round pick
Kyle Pitts’ fantasy value would likely receive a significant boost if he were traded to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers currently rank 10th in passing yards per game (235.4) and 25th in points per game (19.6), an upgrade over the Falcons’ offense. Additionally, Pitts would benefit from an experienced head coach, such as Jim Harbaugh, compared to the Falcons’ Raheem Morris, as well as a major quarterback upgrade with Justin Herbert taking over for Michael Penix Jr.
Fantasy Impact On The Chargers
Pitts would immediately slot in as the Chargers’ TE1, which would lower the fantasy value of tight ends Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden II, and Will Dissly. Wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Keenan Allen might also see a slight dip in target share as the offense makes room for another playmaker. However, this move should ultimately boost the overall passing attack for quarterback Justin Herbert, creating more scoring opportunities across the board. With so much talent on the roster, defenses would have a much harder time game-planning against Los Angeles, potentially opening up the field for everyone involved.
Fantasy Impact On The Falcons
Trading Kyle Pitts would free up additional targets for other players in the Falcons’ offense, including wide receivers Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, and replacement tight end Charlie Woerner. Pitts currently ranks second on the team in targets with 24, trailing only London, who leads with 37, meaning those vacated opportunities will be redistributed among the remaining pass catchers.
Final Thoughts
A Kyle Pitts trade would officially signal that the Falcons are sellers at this season’s NFL trade deadline. Currently sitting at 2-2 and second in the NFC South, they do not hold a playoff spot five games into the season. Trading Pitts also provides draft compensation, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and is unlikely to return next year.
For the Chargers, acquiring Pitts adds a dynamic playmaker for a mid-round pick and the best tight end they’ve had since Hall of Famer Antonio Gates. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has a history of success with high-upside tight ends, from Vernon Davis with the 49ers to more recently Colston Loveland during his tenure at Michigan. The sky is the limit for Pitts in Los Angeles as he looks to continue his career resurgence.