NFL Mock Trade: Mark Andrews to Chargers Opens Door for Isaiah Likely
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been named among several other high-profile NFL players to watch as the trade deadline approaches in early November.
One team that would be a great fit for the veteran is the Los Angeles Chargers. They lack an established playmaker at the position, and with Andrews’ trade value being relatively low, it wouldn’t be an unlikely possibility.
Andrews is a former First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection. He has over 450 receptions, 5,700 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns in his eight-year career, making him one of just 11 players in NFL history to reach those career marks.
Below, I highlight the implications of a potential trade that would send him to the Chargers and open the door for fourth-year tight end Isaiah Likley, who has been very productive despite being second in the pecking order in Baltimore’s lineup.
Fantasy Football Impact
The player benefiting the most from this trade is Likely. He becomes TE1 in Baltimore and would be a near-weekly starter with Lamar Jackson under center. He has recorded 31 receptions for 453 yards and six touchdowns in nine games without Andrews in the Ravens’ lineup. With those stats, Likely projects for 58 receptions, 855 yards and 12 TDs over the course of a 17-game season. Those stats closely resemble Andrews’ 2019 season, where he finished as TE5 in PPR formats.
Andrews would likely see an uptick in production with the Chargers. However, his days of being a TE1 and a weekly starter in fantasy football are likely over. He’s seen a significant decline after peaking in 2021 with 107 receptions, 1,361 yards and 9 TDs. It’s fair to expect production that resembles his rookie season, with the possibility for more TDs.
Mock Trade Details:
Chargers Receive:
TE Mark Andrews
Ravens Receive:
Tyler Conklin
2026 Sixth-Round Pick
Why The Chargers Say Yes
The Chargers currently hold first place in the AFC West, but they are facing stiff competition from the Broncos and Chiefs, who could dethrone them for the division's top spot. Their offense, while boasting a trio of playmakers at wide receiver in Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen, lacks an established veteran at tight end. Oronde Gadsden II has led Los Angeles’ tight end room, but has an underwhelming 15 receptions and 144 yards through six games this season. Andrews would be an asset to the Chargers' offense as a red zone threat while also helping the team make a push to win the AFC West for the first time since 2009. Andrews would also be available at a low cost, making this a no-brainer move for them. Justin Herbert has lacked a tight end like Andrews in his career.
Why The Ravens Say Yes
Andrews has just 21 receptions, 174 yards and two TDs through six games this season. The former star at Oklahoma is showing signs of slowing down and is in his last year of a four-year, $56 million extension he signed back in 2021. The Ravens are also currently struggling, sitting at 1-5 on the season. Baltimore has already started trading pieces in exchange for cap space, such as pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, who was coincidentally also traded to the Chargers. The Tight end position is a spot where Baltimore has depth, with Likely healthy again. Likely posted the best season of his career in 2025 with career bests in receptions (42), yards (477) and TDs (6). Trading Andrews makes sense from both a logistical and personnel standpoint, with Likely being a replacement ready to contribute right away.
