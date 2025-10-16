NFL Mock Trade: Mark Andrews to the Commanders Could Unleash Isaiah Likely
In today’s pass-happy NFL, having multiple reliable tight ends is a good problem to have. The Baltimore Ravens boast one of the top tight end tandems in the NFL when fully healthy consisting of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. However, at 1-5 and with the season slowly slipping away in large part due to Lamar Jackson’s injury, it may be time for the franchise to consider trading Andrews. This would give Likely a more featured role in the latter half of the season and allow the team to acquire some draft capital to build the roster up for next year’s Super Bowl run. We already explored a scenario in which they deal Andrews to the Seahawks, but another possibility exists.
One team that could be in the market for Andrews is the Washington Commanders. Although they have some solid weapons at Jayden Daniels’ disposal including Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Zach Ertz, we’ve seen how quickly a roster can be decimated by the injury bug. Washington has a flexible enough roster to continue to thrive even after a midseason trade that would obviously shake up the depth chart.
Let’s examine a possible Baltimore Ravens-Washington Commanders mock trade that would send the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the nation’s capital.
Baltimore Ravens-Washington Commanders NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact
Baltimore Ravens Receive:
TE Ben Sinnott
2026 fifth-round pick
Washington Commanders Receive:
TE Mark Andrews
Andrews’ role took a noticeable hit last season, and fantasy managers felt every bit of it. Through 17 games, he averaged just 4.1 targets per contest and got off to a rough start with a combined 9 targets and lines of 2/14, 4/51, 0/0, and 0/0 over his first four outings. The Ravens leaned heavily on Isaiah Likely early on but Baltimore’s tight end usage vanished over the next few weeks as the team dominated on the ground and attempted only 34 passes during that stretch.
Once Andrews settled into a rhythm, though, he made the most of his chances. Over his final 12 games, he hauled in 45 of 55 targets (an impressive 81.8%) for 553 yards and 11 touchdowns. That efficiency vaulted him to sixth in PPR scoring among tight ends (188.8 points), even though he never topped 70 yards or caught more than six passes in a single game. He was on the field for 61.7% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps — and notably logged TE2 snap shares in seven different games, showing just how much the Ravens rotated their tight ends last season.
Andrews has been one of the NFL’s premier tight ends for nearly a decade — a three-time Pro Bowler and 2021 All-Pro who racked up a monster 107 catches, 1,361 yards, and nine touchdowns in his peak season. If Washington decides to pull the trigger on this deal, Andrews would almost certainly leapfrog Ertz on the Commanders’ depth chart. Sure, that would make the tight end room older, but also far more dangerous — and it could be the kind of veteran addition that helps spark a legitimate Super Bowl push in 2025.
While Andrews’ production has dipped a bit over the past two seasons, he remains one of the league’s most reliable and dynamic tight ends. The move would also shake up the fantasy football landscape, putting a major dent in Ertz’s value while giving Andrews a small boost thanks to Washington’s slightly more pass-friendly offense. Still, this isn’t an air raid attack — with Jacory Croskey-Merritt emerging in the backfield and Jayden Daniels always a threat to scramble, the Commanders are built to play physical, run-heavy football.
And while Washington does throw a bit more than Baltimore, Andrews would likely slide from Lamar Jackson’s No. 2 target behind Zay Flowers to Jayden Daniels’ No. 3 behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. At the end of the day, Andrews’ fantasy value would likely hold steady — a fringe TE1 with weekly touchdown upside and the potential to shine in the right matchup.
Fantasy Football Impact on Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels would probably be the biggest beneficiary from this move as he gets another proven target in his arsenal of weapons, one who has a nose for the end zone. Meanwhile, Ertz, who has been no slouch of his own this year, would see a pretty significant downtick, and could arguably lose all of his value, resulting in him being dropped to the waiver wire. Other than that, the rest of the offense should remain pretty steady.
Fantasy Football Impact on Baltimore Ravens
All Baltimore Ravens pass-catchers, particularly Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely, would see an uptick in value across the fantasy football landscape. We’ve all seen Likely flash brilliance, as evidenced by his Week 1 showing against the Chiefs back in 2024 when he turned nine receptions into 111 yards and a touchdown (and almost caught another game-winning touchdown as time expired).
Likely is currently one of the best handcuff tight ends in fantasy and a potential Mark Andrews trade could help the youngster break out over the second half of the season. Likely has unfulfilled potential and this move could potentially unleash him for years to come. With the Ravens at 1-5 and on the cusp of elimination this early in the year, this move makes far too much sense to not consider ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.