NFL Mock Trade: Miami Dolphins Deal De’Von Achane To Kansas City Chiefs
The 2025 NFL Trade Deadline is set for November 4 at 4:00 PM EST. The teams that are competing to make the playoffs will be looking to improve their team by acquiring players to improve their team, while the teams that are out of the mix will be looking to sell pieces to build for the future. Two teams that look to be going in opposite directions are the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams could make a huge trade before the trade deadline, which could swing the balance of power in the AFC or even the NFL back into the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact
Chiefs Receive
RB De'Von Achane
Dolphins Receive
First Round Pick
Fifth Round Pick
Achane would be a fantasy game-changer if he landed in Kansas City. He could push Mahomes back into the QB1 overall conversation when you consider that he is also getting Rashee Rice back in Week 7. There is a chance that Achane could take a step back as far as volume goes, because he's not going to be such a massive focal point of the offense like he is in Miami. The volume he sees there is almost impossible to match. However, he would also likely be more efficient in Kansas City and start making more big plays again because they can actually block for him, and defenses can't completely key in on him.
This would even be good news for Pacheco and Hunt owners, because he can finally put them out of their misery. If you haven't spoken to the Pacheco owner in your league lately, you should check on them and make sure they are okay, because they have been going through it this year. The addition of Achane at the very least would allow them to simply cut the other backs and free up the roster spot.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Chiefs
The Chiefs desperately need help at the running back position. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are simply not getting the job done, and rookie Brashard Smith doesn't look ready to be a major factor in the NFL yet. We have seen pass-catching backs thrive with Andy Reid and Mahomes, including one who came from Miami in Damien Williams, who became a fantasy football league winner. The addition of Achane could turn the Chiefs' offense from a good offense to a Super Bowl-contending offense.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Dolphins
Achane is an elite and dynamic running back, but the Dolphins could be set for a full rebuild. Trading Achane with another year on his contract in 2026 significantly boosts the return they can get for him rather than if they moved him on an expiring contract. Head coach Mike McDaniel could be on the hot seat, and Achane is a player who is specifically a great fit in his system. If the team is going in a different direction, Achane might not fit their future plans, so it would make sense to maximize his value now if that's the case.