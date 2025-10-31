NFL Mock Trade: The Texans Send Nick Chubb To The Patriots
Nick Chubb has split time almost evenly with fellow running back Woody Marks, playing 199 total snaps compared to Marks’ 197. Other Texans running backs who have seen playing time include Dare Ogunbowale (53 snaps), Jakob Johnson (40), British Brooks (27), and Dameon Pierce (23).
Overall, Chubb’s production has been underwhelming. He has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in five of his seven games, with his best performance coming in Week 2 — when he totaled 15.2 points on 12 carries for 43 yards and a rushing touchdown, along with two receptions for 29 yards on two targets.
To date, Chubb ranks as the RB39 in fantasy football, averaging 8.5 points per game. His season totals include 80 carries for 321 yards and two touchdowns (4.0 yards per carry), plus 10 receptions on 15 targets for 54 yards.
If Chubb were to join a team like the New England Patriots, his production would likely improve thanks to increased playing time and offensive efficiency. The Patriots currently rank 10th in total yards per game (351.3) and 8th in points per game (26.6). In comparison, the Texans rank 17th in yards per game (328.7) and are tied for 19th in scoring (21.9). A move to New England would likely give Chubb more scoring opportunities and boost his fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season.
Mock Trade Details And Fantasy Football Impact
New England Patriots Receive:
Nick Chubb
Houston Texans Receive:
2026 5th round pick
Nick Chubb’s fantasy impact would likely rise if he joined the Patriots. He’d be pairing up with head coach Mike Vrabel and rookie quarterback Drake Maye, a duo that has led New England to a strong 6–2 start and positioned the team for a potential deep playoff run. The Patriots currently rank 18th in the NFL in rushing yards per game — an area Chubb could immediately help improve if acquired.
Fantasy Impact On The Texans
If Chubb were to leave, the Texans’ backfield would likely be handed over to Woody Marks, increasing his snap share and making him the clear-cut lead back. Other running backs who could see an uptick in carries include Dameon Pierce and British Brooks.
Fantasy Impact On The Patriots
If acquired, Nick Chubb would likely take over as the Patriots’ lead back, reducing the snap counts of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. So far this season, Stevenson has dominated the backfield with 316 snaps (62%), while Henderson has played 165 (32%). If Chubb joins the team, it’s reasonable to expect him to command at least a 50% snap share, with Stevenson and Henderson splitting the remaining 50%.
Final Thoughts
A trade involving Nick Chubb would likely benefit both franchises. For the Patriots, acquiring a proven veteran running back would solidify their backfield and strengthen their push for a deep playoff run. For the Texans, the move would provide valuable draft capital while allowing rookie Woody Marks to take over as the lead back — giving the team flexibility to compete both now and in the future. From a fantasy football perspective, the trade would elevate both players’ value, as Chubb and Marks would each see increased volume and the opportunity to reach their full potential as weekly starters.