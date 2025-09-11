NFL Mock Trade: Steelers Acquire Shedeur Sanders From The Browns
The NFL season is in full swing, and the storylines are already swirling just one week in. Among the most intriguing? The uncertain future of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland.
While we previously mocked Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders, we now believe he’s a better fit for the Steelers. Pittsburgh offers a more stable environment, a stronger supporting cast, and a coaching staff that aligns better with Shedeur’s skill set and leadership style.
Sanders, once a projected first-round pick, surprisingly fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns selected him despite having already taken Dillon Gabriel in the third, and now, Sanders finds himself buried on the depth chart, listed as the emergency quarterback in Week 1. His lack of involvement has sparked questions about his future with the franchise.
Meanwhile, over in Pittsburgh, the vibes couldn’t be more different. Aaron Rodgers looked every bit like his vintage self in his Steelers debut, completing 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns in a thrilling 34-32 win over his former team, the New York Jets. With Rodgers leading the way, Pittsburgh appears all-in on a 2025 playoff push.
But even with the team flying high, it’s never too early to plan for what’s next especially when your starting quarterback is 41 and expected to retire at season’s end. The Steelers may be contenders now, but the front office knows it needs to find a long-term solution under center.
Acquiring Sanders would be a forward-thinking move for a franchise that needs to secure its future without compromising the present. Let’s break down why this trade makes sense for both teams and what a potential deal could look like.
Pittsburgh Steelers- Cleveland Browns NFL Mock Trade And Fantasy Football Impact
Steelers Acquire:
QB Shedeur Sanders
Browns Acquire:
2026 5th round pick
From a fantasy football perspective, the short-term impact of a potential Shedeur Sanders trade to the Steelers is minimal, but it’s not zero.
If acquired, Sanders is unlikely to immediately compete for the starting job with Aaron Rodgers playing at a high level. However, Pittsburgh could utilize him in creative packages, similar to how they deployed Justin Fields last season after Fields was benched. Think short-yardage or goal-line situations where Sanders’ mobility and physicality give him an edge. While that usage probably won’t put him in fantasy lineups right away, it could offer a few vulture TDs and, more importantly, valuable real-game reps for his development.
Looking ahead, the long-term fantasy outlook is where Sanders becomes intriguing. With a strong arm, solid pocket presence, and dangerous rushing ability, Sanders has all the tools to become a high-upside dual-threat QB the exact archetype that thrives in fantasy formats. If he develops well behind Rodgers, he could eventually project as a legitimate fantasy starter with QB1 upside in the right system.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Steelers
This mock trade doesn’t just give Shedeur Sanders a much-needed fresh start; it also makes perfect sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team quietly preparing for life after Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers, now 41 and entering what is expected to be his final NFL season, turns 42 in December and is clearly nearing the end of a Hall of Fame career. While his presence offers leadership and short-term stability, the Steelers must look ahead and their current quarterback depth chart leaves plenty to be desired.
Backup Mason Rudolph has proven to be a steady but limited game manager with no long-term upside, and sixth-round rookie Will Howard (Ohio State) was drafted as a developmental project. However, Howard suffered a fractured pinky during training camp and is now on injured reserve, leaving the Steelers thin behind Rodgers.
Sanders has the arm talent, mobility, and leadership to eventually become a franchise quarterback and learning under Rodgers for a season could accelerate his development significantly. For a modest price, the Steelers secure a potential long-term answer at the most important position in football, while the Browns recover the draft capital they spent. It’s a forward-thinking move for Pittsburgh and one that could quietly shape the next era of Steelers football.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Browns
The Cleveland Browns have made their stance on rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders increasingly clear. Once projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders shockingly slid all the way to the fifth round, where the Browns took a flyer on his upside despite already selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
Now buried on the depth chart behind veteran Joe Flacco and Gabriel, Sanders finds himself as QB3 in a crowded and uncertain quarterback room. Flacco appears to be the team’s bridge option for 2025, while Gabriel is getting the majority of developmental reps as the presumed quarterback of the future. Sanders, meanwhile, has been largely relegated to the background.
This mock trade gives Sanders a much needed fresh start and it comes in the form of a bold intra-division deal. The Pittsburgh Steelers, still searching for a long-term answer under center, swoop in to acquire Sanders and offer a more promising developmental path. In return, the Browns recoup the draft capital they spent on him, avoiding a logjam and allowing both young quarterbacks to grow without overlap.
It’s a rare move between bitter AFC North rivals, but one that makes sense for both sides: the Browns streamline their QB room, and the Steelers take a low-risk swing on a talented prospect with plenty still to prove.