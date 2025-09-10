NFL Mock Trade: Tyreek Hill May Return to the Kansas City Chiefs
What if Tyreek Hill went back to the Kansas City Chiefs? It is not a far-fetched hypothesis considering all notable factors. The Miami Dolphins are on a downslide and Tyreek Hill looks out the window. The Kansas City Chiefs work with Rashee Rice being suspended, and would always welcome a return of a high-caliber NFL player. This is a hypothetical mock trade that would land the star receiver back in his hometown.
Fantasy Football Impact
If Tyreek Hill ever left the Miami Dolphins, his stock definitely sees a crispy bump. Tyreek Hill may be the primary receiver in Miami, but the struggles of Tua and the team as a whole eliminate any potential upside, and turn it into risk. He would much rather compete in Kansas City.
In a world where Tyreek Hill joins the Kansas City Chiefs, he will immediately compete for a notable target share over 20%. The chemistry of Pat Mahomes and Tyreek Hill will surely make fireworks quickly, and will have favoritism to be recognized. At the end of the day, Tyreek Hill, even in 2025, is the best receiver in comparison to Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown.
This trade subsequently devalues all of the remaining wide receivers for Pat Mahomes. A projected target share of 20% or higher will be taken out of the pie for everyone else.
Trade Details
Dolphins Receive: 2026 1st Round Pick, 2027 2nd Round Pick, 2028 5th Round Pick
Chiefs Receive: Tyreek Hill
Why the Dolphins Say Yes
This team may be looking towards a re-build if their struggles continue in 2025. Tyreek Hill is due another $51 Million in 2026, and do the Dolphins really want to say this money? I would say — NO. So, why not trade Tyreek Hill to a team that would welcome him back? It seems like a no brainer, and likely that Tyreek Hill leaves town this season for that exact reason.
Why the Chiefs Say Yes
What is the cost of a Super Bowl? I would say — Priceless. The Chiefs have three Super Bowls in the Pat Mahomes Era, and every season, that is the expectation. If they can get Tyreek Hill, they will go big for their old friend. Sure, Kansas City loses draft picks, but so be it. They care less than anyone else because, well, they win.
As for the financials, that is the key to the conversation. The Dolphins already paid Tyreek Hill his $15.85 Million bonus back in March. The Chiefs will only take on the unpaid salary, which will be less than half of his due amount in 2025.
Tyreek Hill is due a baffling amount of money in 2026, but that $51 Million can be worried about later. The dead cap hit is just $15 Million, so the Chiefs would surely renegotiate, or simply ust cut Tyreek Hill. Unfortunately for Hill, he loses a lot of leverage in 2026, but that is business.