Matas Buzelis & Josh Giddey See Fantasy Basketball Values Rise Amidst Norman Powell Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bulls rough 1-6 start to the 2026-27 season has sparked early trade speculation around guard Norman Powell. Following a summer move to the Windy City, Powell has continued to deliver as a primary scoring option, but potential roster restructuring creates significant fantasy implications across the Bulls' lineup.

If Chicago chooses to field offers and move Powell prior to the trade deadline, a huge void opens in field-goal attempts, usage percentage, and perimeter volume.

Why Norman Powell Is a Major Fantasy Storyline

Powell isn't a fringe rotation piece, but a main focal point in the Bulls' offense, averaging roughly 30 minutes per game.

2025-26 Production: 21.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.7 3PM (47% FG, 38% 3PT)

2026-27 Early Production: 20.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.7 APG

Role: High-volume scoring and primary floor-spacing threat on the perimeter.

Moving Powell would free up significant scoring usage and rotational minutes, creating buy-low and waiver-wire opportunities for managers monitoring the Bulls' depth chart.

The Biggest Beneficiaries

Matas Buzelis (SF/PF)

Current Production: 13 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.9 APG Fantasy Impact: High-end breakout candidate.

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) drives against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buzelis stands to gain the most from Powell's potential departure. With fewer veteran scorers dominating possessions, Buzelis would gain isolated shot-creation opportunities and more touches in half-court sets. Expect improvements in scoring volume, rebounds, three-pointers, and defensive stocks (steals + blocks). Dynasty and seasonal fantasy managers should consider acquiring Buzelis before trade chatter intensifies.

Josh Giddey (PG/SG)

Current Production: Core facilitator and elite rebounder for his position.

Fantasy Impact: Enhanced offensive control and playmaking share.

Oct 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) passes around Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) to teammate forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than simply receiving additional minutes, Giddey's upside comes from controlling possessions. Powell's absence would shift more ball-handling duties to Giddey, driving up his assist percentage and overall usage rate. While his rebounding provides a steady baseline, increased playmaking makes him a potential top-tier category contributor.

Buddy Hield (SG/SF)

Current Production: Perimeter depth and secondary perimeter scoring.

Fantasy Impact: High-upside streaming target in category formats.

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hield is the direct beneficiary of lost perimeter minutes and spot-up three-point volume. If Powell is dealt, His playing time and shot selection naturally increase, elevating him to a reliable source of 3-pointers and points in 12-team leagues.

What Happens to Powell's Fantasy Value?

Changing scenery doesn't necessarily dictate a decline in fantasy production for Powell. His value depends entirely on his landing spot. A move to a contender could scale back his usage, adjusting his scoring output down while potentially improving his shooting efficiency. Landing with a roster lacking perimeter scoring allows Powell to retain his high-volume role as a primary scoring option and 3-point contributor.

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) is fouled while shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fantasy managers should not automatically sell low on Powell simply due to trade rumors as system fit and destination will dictate his final fantasy value.

Fantasy Verdict

Chicago's early struggles makes Powell a key trade candidate to watch. Buzelis remains the top buy-low target with second-half breakout potential, while Giddey and Hield offer immediate fantasy upside if a move occurs. Targeted moves ahead of trade announcements can yield significant roster upgrades before the market adjusts.