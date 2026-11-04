Eastern Conference Power Rankings: Charlotte Hornets Slip, Division Rivals Soar

Welcome to the second iteration of our weekly season-long Eastern Conference power rankings! Halloween has come and gone, while the NBA regular season moves along. Some teams committed to the bit a little too much over these past seven days and left their fans more terrified than the average slasher movie.

There were some frightening shooting performances, too, and quite a few of those belonged to the Charlotte Hornets. Just how bad were they? Who managed to subvert the Bugs? Let's find out!

(As always, a reminder that the power rankings are a short- to medium-term temperature check and therefore don't align with the official standings. Every stat and standing, unless specified otherwise, is taken from the last week of play only.)

15. Indiana Pacers (Last Week's Ranking: 9th | Standings on Monday: 12th)

Quenton Jackson this week: 10.5ppg, 2.8rpg, 3.3 apg, 22.3mpg, 50% 3PT | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: MIL (-8), PHI (-5), MIA (-20), BKN (-8)

Standout Stat: One game played between Haliburton & Zubac

It is truly unfortunate, but the Indiana Pacers just cannot seem to shake the injury bug. Ivica Zubac missed all of last week with an ankle sprain that will keep him out indefinitely, while Tyrese Haliburton sustained a left hamstring strain against the Bucks, which has sidelined him and will continue to do so for at least another week.

Understandably, at least to some extent, the Pacers' offense has crumbled. After scoring 121.3 points per game in the first week, Indiana has averaged just 106.5 over the past seven days.

Most damning, besides the lingering injuries, is the fact that the opponents have not been good at all. Losing a close one to a bad team can happen, but even without Haliburton and Zubac, the Pacers are expected to beat at least one of Milwaukee, Brooklyn, or Miami.

This Week: ATL (MON), MEM (WED), DEN (SAT)

14. Milwaukee Bucks (15th | 14th)

Kel'El Ware: 13.7ppg, 10.7rpg, 39.5%FG, 5 3PApg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: IND (+8), HOU (-32), CLE (-25)

Standout Stat: 31.7opp apg (29th in the NBA)

Even with how bad a week the Pacers had, I thought long and hard about still ranking Milwaukee last. But alas, they did beat Indiana. The other games, though...

Of course, there's no issue with losing to either Cleveland or Houston, both very good teams up to this point. But while other cellar-dwellers have carved out respectable efforts against these kinds of opponents, Milwaukee got absolutely slaughtered twice, allowing 130+ points in both losses.

And it seems like the personnel just isn't good or ambitious enough to give a concerted defensive effort. In the first week of the regular season, the Bucks committed the second-most fouls in the association. This week, they come in at 28th in fouls per game but have seemingly abandoned all defensive intensity.

This Week: MIN (MON), BOS (WED), TOR (FRI), BOS (SUN)

13. Chicago Bulls (13th | 13th)

Norman Powell: 22ppg, 2.3apg, 2tpg, 42.9% 3PT | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: BOS (-35), NYK (-6), BOS (-14)

Standout Stat: 45.3 3PA (2nd)

Chicago gets a little more grace than Milwaukee here, because its schedule was even tougher and two of the losses it sustained were relatively close.

Led by the always shot-happy Norman Powell, the Bulls continue to put up threes like it's nobody's business. And the efficiency has actually trended up a little. But it's still very much in the lower third of the NBA, while the Bulls' opponents have shot the three-ball exceptionally well.

The schedule is very unkind to Chicago right now, or anytime soon, really. But the way Tiago's Splitters team has at least improved slightly should give fans hope that there's one win coming sometime soon, one way or the other.

This Week: PHI (MON), NYK (WED), PHI (SUN)

12. Brooklyn Nets (14th | 15th)

Nolan Traoré: 13.3ppg, 3.7apg, 2tpg, 26.7mpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: BOS (-1), DET (-16), IND (+18)

Standout Stat: 19.3tpg (28th)

Jordi Fernández continues to get more out of this Nets team than most could. And yes, that's fair to say for a team that's 1-5.

If not for some incredibly questionable late-game decision-making by Mikel Brown Jr., Brooklyn would have most certainly beaten the Boston Celtics in an overtime game that saw multiple young Nets players show flashes.

There are still a lot of flaws to this ball club, many of them directly tied to the youth, especially at the point guard spot. Still, they seem like the most competent, well-coached, healthy, and motivated team on this list so far.

This Week: NYK (MON), CHA (WED), ATL (SAT), DAL (SUN)

11. Charlotte Hornets (8th | 8th)

Dennis Schröder: 8.5ppg, 6.3apg, 30.2fg%, 15.8 3pt%, 33.5mpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: WAS (+7), DET (-8), WAS (-16), PHI (-5)

Standout Stat: 29.6 3pt% (29th)

The Charlotte Hornets want to shoot and make a lot of threes, that is no secret. They've taken quite a few, but the efficiency has been absolutely awful.

In general, Charlotte's offense has evaporated in many ways. In the first half of last week's matchup with the Pistons, it looked ok for two quarters before a horrid second half without Naz Reid, who didn't reach the team's standards, according to Charles Lee. Against Washington, the shot quality and process on offense were good, yet the team finished with its worst single-game field-goal percentage in over ten years.

Not to mention the loss to the 76ers, spurred by terrible crunch-time offense by Dennis Schröder and Co. On the bright side, the looks that are being created aren't as bad as the splits make them out to be, while the defense has been mostly stout.

This Week: DET (MON), BKN (WED), BOS (FRI)

10. Washington Wizards (11th | 6th)

AJ Dybantsa: 2gp, 18ppg, 4.5rpg, 68.8% 2pt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: CHA (-7), CLE (-10), CHA (+16)

Standout Stat: 39.8% opp fg% (1st)

Considering the Wizards again had a very tough shooting week, hitting just 30% on the second-lowest three-point volume in the league, getting a win and losing two close ones is a record head coach Brian Keefe will be able to live with.

Their strong suit has been the defensive side of the ball, albeit playing the Hornets twice sure helps make those numbers look better than they normally would. Take Washington's blowout win at home over Charlotte, in which the Wizards allowed tons of open looks that just weren't converted.

So I'd say the jury is still out on Washington's defense, especially with Dybantsa now in the mix. This year's number one pick has had a good start to his NBA career on offense, it remains to be seen how much he can really contribute on the other end from the get-go.

This Week: ORL (MON), ATL (WED), ATL (FRI), OKC (SUN)

9. Miami Heat (12th | 11th)

Andrew Wiggins: 14ppg, 2.3rpg, 1.3apg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: DAL (-4), ATL (+12), IND (+20)

Standout Stat: 33.3apg (1st)

If you believe defense wins championships, this Miami Heat team probably isn't exactly your favorite to watch in the league right now. Erik Spoelstra's group continues to play at an excruciating pace, at the cost of pretty shoddy defense.

But hey, the undeniably potent offense built around Giannis Antetokounmpo was enough to pull out two wins after not getting any in the first four games. It seems that things are starting to gel a little more, even if it's only shown against the equally questionable Hawks defense and a depleted Pacers squad.

The matchup with the Mavericks was also close, in all fairness, and Dallas has been one of the league's better defenses so far. So for now, Miami remains a work in progress, but it seems they won't be getting blown out regularly anymore from now on.

This Week: LAL (MON), LAC (WED), GSW (THU), SAC (SUN)

8. Orlando Magic (10th | 9th)

Tristan da Silva: 17ppg, 4.3rpg, 68.8 3pt% | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: TOR (-30), TOR (+7), BOS (-11)

Standout Stat: 27.3pfd (2nd)

Orlando has to make do with a new head coach in Sean Sweeney and without two injured starters, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs. Under those circumstances, beating the Raptors before closing the week with a respectable effort against the Celtics should be satisfying enough.

It does seem like the Magic haven't fully found their winning identity yet. On offense, they have one of the highest pick-and-roll frequencies in the league, and Wendell Carter Jr. has been incredibly efficient inside the arc so far. But the lack of a veteran floor general is noticeable. Turnovers have been a major issue, so has the defense, for that matter.

Overall, Orlando isn't trending up- or downwards. They are the perfect team to have here in eighth place, because there's so much to like but also so much to be discouraged about.

This Week: WAS (MON), PHX (THU), GSW (SAT)

7. Atlanta Hawks (5th | 7th)

Aaron Wiggins: 13ppg, 0fta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: HOU (-10), MIA (-12), CLE (+3), NOP (-22)

Standout Stat: 28.8opp 3pa (30th)

Oh, how lucky the Atlanta Hawks are to have so many great perimeter defenders who force turnovers. Because when their opponents manage to take the ball inside, the Hawks have about as many answers as a Magic 8-ball has for a college-level math exam. Simply put, Atlanta allows a very high field goal percentage but also allows pretty few shot attempts.

That is, of course, not a recipe for a contending team, but it's going to work well enough to secure Jalen Johnson and co. another spot in the play-in range. When it looks good for Atlanta, it looks really good (e.g., their trouncing of the Hornets). But when the opposing team takes care of the ball, it will always be a long night defensively.

This Week: IND (MON), WAS (WED), WAS (FRI), BKN (SAT)

6. Toronto Raptors (3rd | 5th)

Collin Murray-Boyles: 9.7ppg, 3.3rpg, 0bpg, 4fpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: ORL (+30), ORL (-7), LAL (-6)

Standout Stat: 122.3ortg (2nd)

No Kawhi Leonard, no problem! (On offense. It's actually quite a big problem on defense). If anyone out there was worried that the Raptors wouldn't be competitive during Kawhi's absence, that certainly hasn't been the case.

It's not all butterflies and rainbows by any means, but the Raps are hanging in there. Their offense is amongst the best in the league and beautiful to watch when all of the pieces are clicking, which happens very regularly.

What's missing is size on the defensive end. Besides not having Leonard on the wing, Toronto also is having issues at the center spot. Collin Murray-Boyles is a pseudo-five and a sophomore, Allen Graves is a pseudo-five and a rookie, and Jakob Poeltl is way past his prime.

Scottie Barnes of course can take on responsibilities at center as well, but there are certain matchups that don't favor him. There's also still Trayce Jackson-Davis who has seen spot minutes here or there. Look out for Toronto to be a trade candidate if the frontcourt situation doesn't improve.

This Week: LAC (MON), DEN (WED), MIL (FRI)

5. New York Knicks (7th | 10th)

Mikal Bridges: 9ppg, 2.7rpg, 2apg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: DET (+14), CHI (+6), PHI (-5)

Standout Stat: 55.4reb% (1st)

Following a terrible opening week, at least if you go by the win-loss column, the reigning champs ramped up their play a bit this week. Not by all that much, truthfully, but even being far removed from their best, the Knicks can give almost every team in the East a run for their money.

Detroit felt that as it was handed its first loss of the season, mostly thanks to a great second and third defensive quarter by New York. Things looked a little different against Chicago, but Jalen Brunson came up big in the fourth to will them to a win.

Mike Brown will continue to try to find ways to spur the Knicks' offense to a higher efficiency, but for now, it seems they'll be just fine compensating for a streaky offense with incredible rebounding and incredible individual scoring ability.

This Week: BKN (MON), CHI (WED), CLE (SAT)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (6th | 4th)

Meleek Thomas: 3gp, 13ppg, 58.3 3pt%, 2.3rpg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: MIN (+3), WAS (+10), ATL (-3), MIL (+25)

Standout Stat: 2.67a/t ratio (1st)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a machine that turns regular-season games into wins. It's been the truth for almost every iteration of this roster in recent years and it doesn't seem like any different this season.

Offensively, they are almost unstoppable. The duo of Harden/Mitchell hasn't even been set ablaze yet. It's the hyper-efficient duo of Mobley/Allen, as well as the sweet-shooting backup wings, who have made this one of the best-scoring teams in the league so far.

We all know how these last few Cavaliers teams have worked out in the playoffs. That's a different story, though, and one Kenny Atkinson will try to find a new chapter for in a couple of months. Already, he has his team in a great spot to start the next postseason with a home-court advantage.

This Week: OKC (MON), OKC (WED), PHI (FRI), NYK (SAT)

3. Boston Celtics (4th | 3rd)

Paul George: 17.8ppg, 6rpg, 6.3apg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: CHI (+35), BKN (+1), CHI (+14), ORL (+11)

Standout Stat: 26ftmpg (1st)

A man can do no more than he can, and a team can only beat the other teams put in front of them. That's how you should approach the past week's results for the Boston Celtics.

None of their wins came against really strong opponents, and they could have realistically lost both the Nets and Magic games. But they didn't, instead pulling through in classic Celtics fashion, including a Jayson Tatum game-winner to lift his team over Brooklyn in overtime,125-124.

Boston has another relatively easy couple of games on their slate this week, it will take until the halfway point of November for the Celtics to be really tested on a night-to-night basis.

This Week: HOU (MON), MIL (WED), CHA (FRI), MIL (SUN)

2. Philadelphia 76ers (2nd | 1st)

Anfernee Simons: 20ppg, 59.3 3pt%, 9 3papg, 1 turnover | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: IND (+5), NYK (+5), CHA (+5)

Standout Stat: 12.7tpg (2nd)

If I'm getting on the Celtics for simply taking care of business and nothing more, the same HAS to be said about the Philadelphia 76ers, who continue to find ways to win in an extremely unconvincing fashion.

At some point, though, we will have to accept that this might just be who this team is: Bland offensively and a little inconsistent. And, more importantly, supremely offensively talented, turnover-averse, experienced, plus more than solid defensively.

I'm not quite at that point yet. But if this continues for another two weeks and Philly simply keeps beating every opponent, whether good or bad, by ~5 points...

This Week: CHI (MON), DET (WED), CLE (FRI), CHI (SUN)

1. Detroit Pistons (1st | 2nd)

Paul Reed: 16.7ppg, 5.7rpg, 2spg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schedule: NYK (-14), CHO (+8), BKN (+16)

Standout Stat: 22.3opp tpg (1st)

How many teams out there could go into a season with their all-star big man stalling contract negotiations in a pretty public way until the last minute, then lose said all-star big man to injury, and still have a great start to the season? Not many, if any, besides the Detroit Pistons.

Their effort and intensity simply never waver. J.B. Bickerstaff has whoever he throws out there, from Cade Cunningham all the way down to Tolu Smith, more locked in than some coaches can say about their star players. The Hornets can give a first-hand account of that.

Honestly, it doesn't matter much that they lost in Madison Square Garden. Even in that game, they played two really good quarters that were offset by two great quarters from the reigning NBA champions. And again, all of this is without Jalen Duren!

This Week: CHA (MON), PHI (WED), LAL (SUN)

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