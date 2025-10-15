Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Stock Watch As Season Debut Approaches
The Kansas City Chiefs have bounced back after two consecutive losses to start the season, winning three of their last four games. On Sunday, the Chiefs took down the Detroit Lions with a 30-17 win at home, with a dominant performance from Kansas City’s passing attack.
Eight different Chiefs wideouts recorded a catch, led by a six-catch, 78-yard performance from veteran tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City’s offense has missed consistent play from the receiving corps, dealing with absences throughout the unit. Star receiver Rahsee Rice is nearing his season debut and is eligible to suit up for Sunday’s game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rice’s fantasy football stock has been on the rise over the past several weeks as he’s neared his return. The former second-round pick could provide Kansas City’s pass game with consistent production from the receiving corps, which has struggled with injuries aside from Rice’s six-game absence to open the season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has provided the unit with consistent play after a shaky start to the season, entering Week 7 as the league’s sixth-leading passer. With Kelce leading the team in receiving yards through their first six games, they’ll look for additional output from Rice alongside the 13th-year tight end.
Here’s a look at his fantasy stock as he nears a highly anticipated season debut versus Las Vegas in Week 7:
Rashee Rice’s Fantasy Stock Continues To Soar As Debut Approaches
Rice couldn’t be returning to the Chiefs offense at a better time. The unit has found its footing after back-to-back losses to open the season, entering Week 7 as a top-10 scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 29.3 points over their past four games. During that span, Mahomes has averaged 267 yards per game.
Hollywood Brown has recorded the receiving corps’ most consistent production aside from Kelce, averaging just over 50 yards per game.
Upon his return, Rice projects to take over a significant share of the receiving volume entering a favorable matchup versus the Raiders. Looking back to last season, Rice appeared in three games leading up to a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, commanding nearly 31% of the target share, averaging 96.0 yards per game.
A matchup presents a solid opportunity for Rice to work himself back into the fold just as the Chiefs offense hits its midseason stride. The receiver will be a welcome re-addition to Kansas City’s receiving corps.