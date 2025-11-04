Rashid Shaheed is Traded to the Seattle Seahawks, Reuniting with Klint Kubiak
Rashid Shaheed has just been traded to the Seattle Seahawks and I must say, wow. On the surface, it looks like any other mid tier trade, but it is not. Shaheed has ties with Klint Kubiak and successful ties of that matter. The Seahawks dealt for Shaheed with a purpose and that is to use him. He will not be a depth piece, he will be a valuable piece. As for how he affects the Seahawks offense, we will evaluate.
Fantasy Football Impact
We must now reanalyze the Seahawks depth chart.
Player
Position
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR1
Cooper Kupp
WR2
Tory Horton
WR3
Rashid Shaheed
WR4
AJ Barner
TE1
Elijah Arroyo
TE2
It is very noticeable that Horton is listed as the WR3. This is my own doing as it is not official. However, Horton scored twice on Sunday Night as has looked every bit as a great rookie wide receiver. He will not be easily jumped by Shaheed.
That being said, Kubiak was the Offensive Coordinator for the Saints in 2024. Shaheed missed a lot of playing time, but he did play six total games. In that span, Shaheed has 41 Targets, 20 Receptions, 349 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. This is the mark of a highly explosive player. That is what we can expect in Seattle.
Shaheed will unlikely be a fantasy viable option so long as his teammates are healthy. He will be a viable weapon for this offense. We can anticipate Shaheed to be used in 3rd down roles and gadget play roles. He is a slot monster and can go deep as well. He reminds me of Hollywood Brown, being a player that can run all the routes.
We can expect that Shaheed will dip into the target share of all wide receivers, but at a very low impact. Smith-Njigba would go down 5% or so, which is very much nothing when we consider his total workload. This goes for everyone. If anyone is threatened, it is Tory Horton, but he is not a fantasy starter as it is.
As for the Saints, the trade does not help them much. They are clearly looking ahead to 2026 as this season is lost. Tyler Shough never had value and will not have any value going foward. Chris Olave elevated to the very high-volume WR1 and has even further upside. The same goes for Juwan Johnson. Brandin Cooks is the other pass-catcher in town. He has not value in fantasy football.
Why Shaheed Fits in Seattle
We discussed the role to expect out of Shaheed, but it runs deeper than that. The Seahawks are injured right now and as a Super Bowl contender, they must consider all options.
Cooper Kupp is hurt and as his history implies, he may continue to be hurt often. Seattle needs depth to back him up. Dareke Young and Jake Bobo also missed Week 9.
In the return game, Young is the guy. He has been very good at that. If he is injured, Horton is the other guy. He is not so elite at returning. Shaheed — he is elite. Mike Macdonald, a student of John Harbaugh, knows how important special teams can be. Shaheed helps that matter.
Rashid Shaheed is Traded to the Seattle Seahawks
Shaheed was dealt to the Seahawks on Tuesday afternoon for a 4th and 5th round pick. This seems like a bit of a haul for the Saints as Shaheed is not a primary weapon, but that just shows how much Seattle may have wanted their guy.
Shaheed played under Kubiak in 2024 and he will fit the scheme seamlessly. Do not expect him to affect Smith-Njigba or Kupp all that much.