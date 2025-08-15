Fantasy Sports

Tory Horton Emerges As Deep Sleeper And More Seattle Seahawks Fantasy Player Rankings

Shawn Childs

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a pass while covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the first half at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver room is shaping up to be a mix of proven talent, breakout potential, and high-upside sleepers. From Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s WR1 consistency to Tory Horton’s intriguing development and Cooper Kupp’s buying opportunity, fantasy managers have multiple angles to attack in 2025.

Deep Sleeper

Tory Horton, Wide Receiver

In 2022 and 2023, Horton developed into a high-volume wide receiver at Colorado State (71/1,131/8 and 96/1,136/8) over 24 games. His college career started at Nevada over two seasons (20/336/5 and 52/659/5). Unfortunately, his 2024 season ended after six games (26/353/1) due to a knee injury.

Horton ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, leading to Seattle drafting him in the fifth round. His top weakness coming into the NFL is his strength and success vs. physical defenders. He gets downfield quickly with the route running to win at different levels of the defense. Horton brings open-field ability, good hands, and winning vision. 

His one lacking asset can be added via working hard in the gym while also evolving naturally by getting older and filling out. His scouting report screams more layers than Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Seahawks gave $5.5 million reasons to start MVS ahead of Horton, but talent ultimately prevails in the end. For now, Horton is a wide receiver project in this offense, with a waiver wire ADP.

Horton is currently the WR85 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.

Value

Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver

Kupp has a strange year in 2024. He jumped out of the gate with an impact showing (14/120/1 on 21 targets), helped by an injury to Puka Nacua. An excellent target opportunity was derailed in Week 2 when Kupp left the game (4/37) after 52% of the Seahawks’ snaps with another ankle issue. Los Angeles didn’t have him back in the starting lineup until Week 8 (5/51/1), precisely when Nacua returned as well.

His production graded well in five (11/104, 7/80, 6/106/2, 8/60/1, and 5/92/1) of his next six starts, but the Rams phased him out of their game plan over his following four games (0/0, 3/24, 1/29, and 1/29 on only 10 combined targets) while sitting out Week 18. LA gave him WR1 snaps in seven of his final eight matchups.

He missed seven games in 2024 while scoring under 8.00 fantasy points in four other matchups (4/37, 3/17, 3/24, and 1/29), but found a way to score 143.00 fantasy points over seven contests. Kupp will be a top-two target in Seattle, with a high foundation in route running. In mid-August, he is the 47th-ranked wide receiver in PPR leagues in the high-stakes market, creating a buying opportunity. 

Kupp is currently the WR49 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.

Building Block

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Seattle gave him WR1 snaps (86.1%) in his second year with Seattle. He scored double-digit fantasy points in 12 of his 17 starts, giving Njigba a consistency factor. Six contests resulted in double-digit targets while adding more length to his catches (11.3 YPC). He finished 10th in wide receiver scoring (253.35) in PPR formats.

Njigba’s success last season paints him as a yearly 100-catch wideout at age 23. He is the clear-cut number one target in this offense, but his expected scoring puts him a notch or two below the best wide receivers in the NFL. As the 12th wideout off the table in 2025, Njigba has an excellent chance at a 110/1,100/7 season, but it requires Sam Darnold to maintain some of his 2024 gains in passing.

Smith-Ngigba is currently the WR13 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.

Read out full Seattle Seahawks fantasy football team preview.

