Ravens Nix Maxx Crosby Trade: 3 New Potential Landing Spots For All-Pro Defensive End
The Las Vegas Raiders had agreed to a deal to trade star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks; however, things fell apart in the 11th hour. Baltimore pulled out of the deal when their doctors controversially failed Crosby for his physical.
Now, Crosby could be back on the trade block as the team is likely still looking to trade him after splurging in free agency under the assumption his cap hit was off their books. Las Vegas likely won't get as much in return for him now, but they will still likely trade Crosby in the coming days. These are three teams that could potentially trade for Crosby now that he's back on the market.
Washington Commanders
Not only are the Commanders in need of pass-rushing help, but they also currently have the most salary cap space available. Armed with a high draft and the ability to fit him on the roster, they could try to bring Crosby to D.C. Adding him to a line that already features Odafe Oweh, Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and K'Lavon Chaisson could take their line from average to outstanding. This team is a candidate to bounce back in major way with star quarterback Jayden Daniels coming back healthy and Terry McLaurin having a drama free offseason with a full training camp.
New England Patriots
The biggest weakness on the Patriots' AFC Championship-winning defense was their pass rush. Bringing in a star pass rusher like Crosby could take this team to the next level and put them over the top as potential Super Bowl champions, not just conference champions. Pairing him with Harold Landry III would give them a formidable duo of edge rushers and take their defense from good to great. He could be the missing piece this team needs to get them over the hump in 2026. They would immediately become the favorite in the AFC to be back in the Super Bowl.
Detroit Lions
Detroit's defense took a big step back last season. Adding Crosby opposite Aiden Hutchinson would immediately shift the entire outlook of their defense. They would have the best edge rushers in the league, and potentially one of the best overall defenses in the league. He's an All-Pro caliber player, and adding him to a team that expects to compete for a championship this season could shift the entire landscape of both the NFC North and the entire NFC.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21