Ravens Nix Maxx Crosby Trade: 3 New Potential Landing Spots For All-Pro Defensive End

The Las Vegas Raiders had agreed to a deal to trade star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks; however, things fell apart in the 11th hour. Baltimore pulled out of the deal when their doctors controversially failed Crosby for his physical.

Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical and is headed back to the Raiders, per @DMRussini



Ravens get their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks back 😳 pic.twitter.com/KzhmYWHLQA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2026

Now, Crosby could be back on the trade block as the team is likely still looking to trade him after splurging in free agency under the assumption his cap hit was off their books. Las Vegas likely won't get as much in return for him now, but they will still likely trade Crosby in the coming days. These are three teams that could potentially trade for Crosby now that he's back on the market.

Washington Commanders

Not only are the Commanders in need of pass-rushing help, but they also currently have the most salary cap space available. Armed with a high draft and the ability to fit him on the roster, they could try to bring Crosby to D.C. Adding him to a line that already features Odafe Oweh, Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and K'Lavon Chaisson could take their line from average to outstanding. This team is a candidate to bounce back in major way with star quarterback Jayden Daniels coming back healthy and Terry McLaurin having a drama free offseason with a full training camp.

New England Patriots

Patriots defense linesmen Leonard Taylor III waves during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest weakness on the Patriots' AFC Championship-winning defense was their pass rush. Bringing in a star pass rusher like Crosby could take this team to the next level and put them over the top as potential Super Bowl champions, not just conference champions. Pairing him with Harold Landry III would give them a formidable duo of edge rushers and take their defense from good to great. He could be the missing piece this team needs to get them over the hump in 2026. They would immediately become the favorite in the AFC to be back in the Super Bowl.

Detroit Lions

Detroit's defense took a big step back last season. Adding Crosby opposite Aiden Hutchinson would immediately shift the entire outlook of their defense. They would have the best edge rushers in the league, and potentially one of the best overall defenses in the league. He's an All-Pro caliber player, and adding him to a team that expects to compete for a championship this season could shift the entire landscape of both the NFC North and the entire NFC.

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