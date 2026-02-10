Russell Westbrook and 3 Other Sell-High Candidates in Fantasy Basketball

The NBA has shifted gears quite a bit over the last week. While certain players have risen in value, many have fallen at the hands of the trade deadline. Now, that may not affect everyone, but everyone does get affected over the course of the season. Between injuries, struggles, and much more, we must be mindful when playing Fantasy Basketball. If you can sense a change and sell off a player above market value, you will have done well. These are four sell-high candidates.

Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF (UTA)

I would be very scared if I owned Markkanen right now. The Jazz are tanking, clear as day. They do that by sitting Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the entirety of the 4th quarter. This new tanking method is still in its early stages, so you can still get returns on Markkanen. When playing full minutes, he is a borderline top-5 power forward in Fantasy Basketball.

Jarrett Allen, C (CLE)

Allen had been thriving in Evan Mobley's absence. This had included four double-doubles in a row and a 40-point performance against the Trail Blazers. In DFS, that game saw Allen hit nearly 90 fantasy points. I'm afraid that upside is now gone with Mobley back from injury. This may also be a stretch, but rumors have lingered that Kenny Atkinson is not over the moon about Allen, despite drafting him in Brooklyn. If you're high on Allen, given his recent output, you can retain returns above market value.

Russell Westbrook, PG (SAC)

FINAL: Kings fall to the Pelicans, 120-94.



👑 Maxime Raynaud: 21 PTS, 20 REB

👑 Russell Westbrook: 17 PTS, 2 REB

👑 Devin Carter: 12 PTS, 4 AST — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 10, 2026

It must be said — can Westbrook maintain his top-10 value? Westbrook is on the worst team in the NBA and is approaching 40 years old. There is a significant risk here that can be sold while it remains high. Ask yourself, which is more likely? Westbrook rises further to the top-5 point guard range, or he falls outside of the top-20? I think that answer is obvious. Look to the Kings to favor their young stars as the season goes on. They have little to gain by relying heavily on Westbrook. He is not the future.

Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF (BKN)

Porter Jr. got off to a red-hot start to the season. This went so well that he was nearly traded for more youth by the deadline. This did not happen, and while Porter Jr. remains, he is not what Jordi Fernandez is hawkeyed on. The Nets look to their youth in Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Danny Wolf, and Noah Clowney, among others. Porter Jr. may be asked to shoot less, and he may dip below 30 minutes per game. That should not surprise anyone, as the Nets also may begin to press a tank down the stretch.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: