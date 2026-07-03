Top Sell-High Fantasy Football Targets at Every Position, Led by Harold Fannin Jr.

A fantasy football sell-high candidate: a player who is overhyped by fans with legitimate reasoning to fall in the rankings, rather than rise in the rankings. This is common practice. Fans will hype the end of the season in advance and fail to account for new teams' draft picks, free-agent additions, and/or coaching changes. In that analytic strategy, we find one sell-high candidate for each key position, listed below.

QB, Drake Maye

Current ADP: QB3

The Reward: Maye nearly won the MVP in 2025. He now enters Year 3 with more experience, and AJ Brown has been added.

The Risk: It is much more likely that Maye drops outside the top-10 quarterbacks than rises to become QB1. The Patriots had the NFL's easiest schedule in 2025. They change much of their depth chart, featuring two new wide receivers in AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs. While that may pan out, it is a minor risk to Maye's profile.

RB, Cam Skattebo

Current ADP: RB19

The Reward: Skattebo is the RB1 in a Matt Nagy-run offense, which his past offenses have found success with, including a Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Jaxson Dart loves his bowling ball of a running back.

The Risk: The Giants' new staff may easily go another direction, handing the ball off to Tyrone Tracy Jr. just as much, if not more than Skattebo. The sophomore running back was never a top running back prospect. Despite rookie success, he never looked like an elite item either. Skattebo also comes off of injury; more risk to his name.

WR, Zay Flowers

Current ADP: WR18

The Reward: Flowers in the WR1 for Lamar Jackson, perennial MVP candidate. Declan Doyle comes from Chicago and is a student of Ben Johnson. If the offense reaches new heights, Flowers can stand tall.

The Risk: The Ravens have a WR1, WR2, and WR3, which were inherited by the new coaching staff. The Ravens generally have one of the lower-end wide receiver rooms in the NFL. There is an implication that the Ravens noticed this and thus drafted two wide receivers this past April: Jakobi Lane and Elija Saratt. Flowers' expected target share may easily fail to be met. He is neither a red-zone threat, so that a lower target share would kill his ceiling.

TE, Harold Fannin Jr.

Current ADP: TE5

The Reward: Fannin Jr. saw drastic success in his rookie season. New head coach Todd Monken loves to use the tight end, e.g., Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in Baltimore.

The Risk: The Browns probably remain a low-end NFL offense. They add KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who can steal Fannin Jr.'s target share. Do we trust Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson? Fannin Jr.'s success was closely tied to Dillon Gabriel.

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