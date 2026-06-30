Travis Etienne Jr. Vs. Cam Skattebo: Who's the Better Fantasy Football Running Back?

Travis Etienne, Jr. and Cam Skattebo are available at a mid-third round to mid-fourth round ADP and offer interesting Fantasy prospectives for Fantasy managers to consider at running back.

Travis Etienne, Jr.

Etienne, Jr. (RB 16, ADP 33 in PPR Leagues) finished his tenure as a Jacksonville Jaguar with three 1,000 rushing yards seasons, including a RB 3 finish in PPR leagues back in 2023.

Etienne, Jr. was rewarded for his rushing efforts this offseason as the New Orleans Saints signed the former Clemson Tiger to a 4-year, $52 million contract this offseason.

The signing of a perennial 1,000 yard rusher makes sense for the Saints, who haven’t had a 1,000 yard rusher since Mark Ingram rushed for 1,124 yards in 2017.

It’s clear the Saints are focusing on improving their run game with the signing of Etienne, Jr., but it may not lead to a strong Fantasy season, especially in PPR leagues.

Outside of his RB 3 season in 2023, Etienne, Jr. has finished as a top-10 Fantasy running back one other time. With RB 17 and RB 35 finishes in his other two seasons, the inconsistency hurts Etienne, Jr.’s Fantasy stock.

Going along with Etienne, Jr.’s inconsistent Fantasy play, the Saints’ offensive line struggled immensely in the run game as the group finished second-worst in the league in yards per carry.

The Saints did sign David Edwards to shore up the gap at left guard, but keep the same four starters from last season. The Saints’ offensive line is young with every starter under the age of 30, so there is room for improvement, the question is how much?

Etienne, Jr. 's RB 3 finish in 2023 was thanks in large part to a career-high 58 receptions and 476 receiving yards.

Etienne, Jr. 's receiving work in Jacksonville may be difficult to replicate in New Orleans with Alvin Kamara lurking in the background.

Kamara produced at least 400 receiving yards in eight of his nine seasons, while Etienne, Jr. only broke 400 receiving yards once in 2023.

Having Kamara behind him, limits Etienne, Jr.’s Fantasy ceiling, particularly in PPR leagues, in his first season as a Saint.

Travis Etienne Jr. on Alvin Kamara:



"We all know what Alvin can do. He don't need no introduction. Alvin had 6 TDs in one game... that was more TDs than I had in one year. I would love to play with him."



(via @SaraPalczewski) pic.twitter.com/soX7v8F7B6 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 11, 2026

Cam Skattebo

Skattebo (RB 19, ADP 45 in PPR Leagues) took the Fantasy community by storm in his rookie season the the New York Giant scampered and bruised to a seven-game streak of double-digit outputs starting in week 2.

Under head coach Brian Daboll’s watch, Skattebo entered week 8 as RB 8 with 16.8 FPPG in PPR leagues and looked primed to continue his dominance in the Giants’ running back room en route to a top-10 Fantasy running back season.

When week 8 ended, Skattebo’s season ended as well when the former Arizona State Sun Devil suffered a bone-chilling lower leg injury.

I'm telling you, Cam Skattebo coming back as normal Cam would be massive for this Giants offense.



Before the ankle injury:

617 scrimmage yards

7 TDs

4th-round rookie



This video is EXACTLY why Giants fans love him.



Contact, balance, second effort, TDs, and a dude turning… pic.twitter.com/CKxtKQv8Pf — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) June 25, 2026

Fast forward to the offseason, Skattebo has a new head coach and player caller to prove to as John Harbaugh took Daboll’s position and Matt Nagy assumed play calling duties for the Giants.

Under Daboll, Skattebo began to assert himself as the Giants’ lead back, taking over half the running back snap counts starting week 2.

Much like in his rookie season, Skattebo has to prove his lead back capabilities over Tyrone Tracy, Jr. and Devin Singletary to a new coach.

Coming off a season-ending injury and dealing with a new coaching staff may limit Skattbo’s high-snap share early on.

An aspect that may limit Skattebo’s Fantasy ceiling is Jaxson Dart’s rushing ability.

Unlike Etienne, Jr., Skattebo Fantasy managers have to consider Dart’s nine rushing touchdowns and 487 rushing yards depriving of Skattebo’s Fantasy production.

The Verdict

Etienne, Jr. and Skattebo offer unique profiles for Fantasy managers to consider for their RB 2 slot or RB 1 if they’re all in on zero RB.

Etienne, Jr. is the safer option of the duo as seen with his consistent 1,000 rushing yards campaigns. Etienne, Jr. may see a dip in his Fantasy score compared to last season, due to offensive line play in the run game and Kamara’s usage in the pass game.

The factors around Etienne, Jr. hinders his Fantasy output, putting the possibility of recreating the RB 3 season in 2023 nearly impossible.

Skattebo is the riskier pick between the two, but offers a potential top-10 running back season if everything aligns.

Skattebo has to deal with Dart taking rushing opportunities, but if Skattebo receives the snap share he had last year, a top-10 fantasy season is in reach.

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