Should Fantasy Football Owners Trade Kyren Williams For Ashton Jeanty?
Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has emerged with back-to-back notable performances in fantasy football despite the lackluster performance of the offense as a whole. In Week 4, he posted an RB1 finish among PPR leagues in fantasy, posting a season-high 33.5 points, the highest mark by a running back so far this season.
The rookie sensation has emerged as a popular trade candidate among fantasy football owners, but is a haul centered around Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams worth it for Jeanty?
The fourth-year back has recorded significant fantasy production in his own regard, but the upside could be worth it for the focal point of Las Vegas’ offense. Still, the value is quite steep, given Williams’ high level of production.
Here’s why fantasy owners shouldn’t trade Williams for Jeanty at this point of the season:
Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Outlook
Jeanty has posted two consecutive notable performances in fantasy. As previously mentioned, his 33.5 points set a season-high among running backs, while his 15.9 points presented reason for optimism for fantasy owners despite a 40-6 blowout loss.
Jeanty remains a mid-tier RB1, with plenty of upside as the season progresses. Matched up versus a lowly Titans squad in Week 6, the rookie should manage another stellar showing in fantasy this week.
Kyren Williams Fantasy Outlook
Williams is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5. The veteran back recorded 31.1 points in Week 5, good for a No. 3 finish among his position group for the week. He’s posted consistent production in a stacked offense, eclipsing 10.0 points in each game to this point of the season.
Consistent looks in the pass game also adds to his argument, as fantasy owners mull a potential trade to ship out the star running back.
Fantasy Owners Shouldn’t Trade Kyren Williams For Ashton Jeanty
Williams offers a consistent floor and volume despite suiting up in a stacked Los Angeles Rams offense centered around the pass game. Through Week 5, Williams is ranked as RB10 among PPR leagues in per-game scoring, checking in five spots higher than Jeanty at No. 15. I project such a trend to continue, given the stability of Williams’ situation, compared to Jeanty’s lackluster offense in Las Vegas.
Los Angeles’ offensive line is far superior to that of the Raiders. The Rams’ pass game also takes the pressure off an efficient rushing attack. Paired with the fact that Williams also sees more receiving volume than Jeanty, the argument mostly makes itself as both teams prepare for Week 6 matchups.
Though Jeanty finding his stride is encouraging for fantasy owners, there’s plenty of confidence to be found in Williams’ output through five games entering a favorable matchup versus the Ravens in Week 6.