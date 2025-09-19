Buy or Sell: Evaluating Ashton Jeanty's Fantasy Prospects Moving Forward
When evaluating the Las Vegas Raiders' performance so far in the 2025 NFL season, one would have to say that they are actually ahead of schedule. They were able to pull off an upset in the opener against a stout New England Patriots defense, while severely limiting Drake Maye and a rising attack on the other side of the ball.
The box score numbers suggest that the Raiders had a disastrous showing in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, and they did, but there were plenty of silver linings in that loss, too. Despite their backbreaking mistakes and turnovers, Las Vegas still had a chance to make it a game down the stretch, and the defense had another feisty showing, especially in the last few possessions to try to give the offense a chance to tie it up.
However, Ashton Jeanty's first two games have been severely deflating, especially considering that he was the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many fantasy players took him just as high ahead of the season.
Can Ashton Jeanty turn things around?
Through the first two games, Ashton Jeanty has tallied a measly 81 total yards on 30 carries, with just one touchdown. That's hardly worthy of a top-six draft pick, not in the actual NFL Draft nor in fantasy football. His owners are now met with a tricky question: Should they sell on Jeanty before his value lowers any further, or hold out for a breakout that would have seemed imminent in the offseason?
Pro Football Sports Network's Drew Laing outlined the conflicting nature of this query, juggling the running back's obvious physical gifts and natural talent versus the Las Vegas Raiders' ineptitude along the offensive line:
"The underlying metrics suggest patience may be required. Jeanty’s after-contact production demonstrates he possesses the physical tools to succeed professionally. However, offensive line improvements and scheme adjustments will determine whether he can translate that talent into consistent fantasy production.
The Raiders face pressure to establish better run-blocking fundamentals if they want to maximize their investment in Jeanty. The current approach forces him into unfavorable situations where he must create yards independently, limiting explosive play potential and increasing injury risk."
If there are any coaches who can find a way to maximize Jeanty's potential, even with the Raiders' porous O-line, it would be Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. They could have difficulty involving him more in the passing game to try to get him out in space due to his poor performance as a blocker so far, though.
On the bright side, Las Vegas has already faced two of the better defensive units they'll see this season. Jeanty will have some opportune matchups in the coming weeks to showcase his explosiveness, with five of his next six games against the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars. At the least, his fantasy owners should wait to see what he can do in the next couple of weeks before selling him off.
