Tetairoa McMillan vs. Rashee Rice: Should Fantasy Football Managers Trade McMillan For Rice?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was a can’t-miss prospect coming out of Arizona in this year’s NFL draft.
Through six games, the No. 8 overall pick has been as advertised. McMillan boasts a receiving line of 27-380-2, setting him on pace for 77 receptions, 1,071 yards and six touchdowns. His fantasy production has been consistent with an average of 12.8 PPR points per game, good for WR23. That placement puts him right around his ESPN average draft position (ADP) of WR21.
However, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is set to make his 2025 debut vs. the Raiders on Oct. 19 after serving his six-game suspension. He’s set to resume his pivotal role in the Chief’s offense, which he held as a rookie in 2023 and four games into the 2024 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Rice’s return undoubtedly shakes up the fantasy football wide receiver market. However, what can we expect in terms of his production? And is it reasonable for managers to trade their star rookie away for him? Read more for answers to these questions.
Should Fantasy Football Managers Trade McMillan For Rice?
McMillan was my favorite target in fantasy football drafts over the offseason. I saw legitimate WR1 potential when factoring in his abilities, measurables, and perceived role in an offense likely to be playing from behind often. I even thought back to the success Adam Thielen had a few years ago and how he was frequently targeted.
In short, I wouldn’t trade McMillan for Rice. I believe both players have similar value, but McMillan has more upside. Rice finished as WR27 in PPR in 2023, which was before the Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy. We essentially have a three-game sample size where both played full games in 2024. Rice averaged eight catches for 96 yards and 0.6 TDs in those contests. However, there’s reasonable speculation that those numbers will regress, as Worthy became more involved in the Chiefs’ offense as the season went on. I would expect similar production from Rice’s rookie season.
The other part of the equation that people discount is the fact that Rice owners have been stashing him for six weeks. It makes zero sense for them to willingly trade him away right before he’s finally set to make his 2025 debut. Although Rice is undoubtedly a valuable fantasy asset, his price at this moment is the highest it's been this season. Trading for him is bound to create a scenario where someone overpays.
McMillan’s Breakout is Yet to Come
McMillan came off his best fantasy performance yet as he posted 17.9 points vs. the Cowboys. He scored two touchdowns, which were the first two of his career. The rookie ranks 11th in the NFL in targets (48) and 15th in target share (25.1%), according to PlayerProfiler. Furthermore, he ranks sixth in red zone targets. Those numbers provide a floor to mid-high tier WR2 production. Bryce Young and McMillan’s connection has grown in recent weeks. It’s only a matter of time before he breaks out.