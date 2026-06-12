Tigers All-Star Casey Mize Makes Fantasy Leap In Mock Trade To Phillies

Members of the Detroit Tigers have been linked to trades as the club emerges as expected sellers ahead of the August trade deadline. Among potential pitchers who could be moved is starter Casey Mize, an All-Star in 2025 who broke out behind Cy Young winner and fellow trade candidate, Tarik Skubal.

While he won’t garner a Skubal-sized haul in the trade market, shopping Mize could present a solid return for the Tigers as they look to add long-term assets amid a lackluster 29-40 campaign. He’s in the final year of team control, making him a sensible trade candidate ahead of the deadline.

Mize is in the midst of a breakout campaign, posting greater efficiency than his All-Star campaign last season. Through nine starts he’s notched an encouraging 2.27 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 47.2 innings.

Monitoring potential suitors, the Philadelphia Phillies could benefit from the addition of Mize, eyeing a deep postseason run. Mize could also benefit from the deal in a vastly improved situation.

Let’s look at a deal that sends the Tigers starter to Philadelphia:

Detroit Tigers-Philadelphia Phillies Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

May 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit receives Gage Wood (Phillies No. 2 Prospect), Dante Nori (Phillies No. 5 Prospect) Moises Chace (Phillies No. 8 Prospect)

Philadelphia receives Casey Mize

In the proposed deal, the Phillies expend some long-term assets for an immediate impact on the mound with the addition of Mize. Gage Wood, Dante Noria and Moises Chace are headed to Detroit, where the Tigers will look to develop three high-upside prospects to contribute sooner than later.

Wood and Chace could present the Tigers’ bullpen with its next great starting tandem, as Skubal and Mize likely face their final days with the team ahead of the deadline. Wood has posted a 3.35 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 40 innings in the minor leagues this season. Chace is recovering from Tommy John surgery, regarded as a high-upside prospect with plenty of buzz surrounding his return.

Moving on to the trade’s impact on fantasy baseball, Mize’s stock would elevate drastically as he nears his return from the IL. He made a rehab start in Single-A and could make an immediate impact for the Phillies upon his return. I expect him to continue his stellar production over the back half of the season with a move to Philadelphia’s lineup, potentially closing the season as one of baseball’s biggest breakouts.

Why The Tigers Make The Trade

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates completing a no-hitter against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Tigers are expected to capitalize on the value within the bullpen, as Mize and Skubal continue to face trade rumors. Instead of retaining Mize and enduring the risk of losing him in free agency, Detroit can move him to a playoff contender and bring in quality long-term assets that fill current positional needs. The club’s outlook is far different with several stars in contract years, raising the belief that the team will sell at the deadline.

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) celebrates a double play against Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phillies will look to shore up their bullpen with another postseason run in its crosshairs amid a 37-31 campaign to start the 2026 season. Philadelphia is expected to shop the trade market ahead of the deadline, with a number of high-quality contributors slated to hit the block. Mize presents the team with a reliable contributor in the starting rotation, a unit that could greatly benefit from his presence. Joining a playoff contender could also help the team retain him in free agency.

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