The Tigers and Astros Gun for the World Series in this Potential Isaac Paredes Trade

The stars of the MLB are very fun to discuss, but they do not always decide wins and losses. Your middle-of-the-pack players have huge impacts on a team's ultimate success, and thus, teams may trade for a key player as such. The name we focus on today is Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros. In this hypothetical trade, he is sent to the Detroit Tigers.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

As it stands, Parades is not the highest-caliber draft pick in fantasy baseball at an ADP of Batter No. 111. However, he will likely be drafted in the late rounds. We must focus on whether Paredes has upside worth the roster spot.

Paredes is not a world-changer, but he is consistent, posting an OPS above .800 year over year. Paredes is a heavy pull-hitter, and by joining a great hitting lineup, he will have great RBI ability. Paredes never misses the baseball, ranking in the top-17% of MLB hitters in: walk rate, whiff rate, and chase rate. If Paredes goes on to play even better in 2026, he can be a very good 3rd base depth piece in fantasy baseball.

Mock Trade Details

Tigers Get:

3B, Isaac Paredes

Astros Get:

SP, Casey Mize

3B, Jace Jung

Why the Tigers Accept the Trade

The Tigers have no true 3rd baseman, and they currently start Colt Keith, who is more of a 2nd baseman than anything else. By adding Paredes, the Tigers add flexibility and gain a true 3rd baseman who is very trustworthy defensively. He is an elite pull-hitter, and that will go a long way as a bottom-half batter in this title-chasing lineup. Better yet, the Tigers form an infield depth with many options as players go hot and cold.

Why the Astros Accept the Trade

The Astros elevated Cam Smith to the major league roster in 2025, where he played 134 games and did so in the outfield. Why is this? The team has Paredes at 3rd base, and so they could be flexible.

The fact of the matter is, Cam Smith is a 3rd baseman. That is where they can slide him in should the Astros want to trade Paredes. In doing so, the Astros can add Jace Jung as their backup, rather than a key starter. They then also grab a reliable veteran at the back end in Casey Mize. The Tigers have such a surplus at that position that they can afford to deal Mize to the Astros benefit.

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