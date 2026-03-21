Will Levis Becomes Gold-Ticket Fantasy Football Handcuff in this Potential NFL Trade

The NFL has entered the depths of its offseason, a time for NFL draft focus and free-agent signings. While all this is good, there is also one more key element of roster construction: trades. Across the realm of all 32 teams, tradeable assets are very much in the air, and many teams will look to make these deals ahead of next month's tradeable draft. Pivoting to the quarterback position of focus, we find Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans. He seems inevitable to leave this team and find a new home, which the Los Angeles Rams can provide.

Fantasy Football Impact

By seeing Levis join the Rams, he could very well become a viable dynasty asset. Levis will be the sole backup to Matthew Stafford, playing under arguably the NFL's best offensive mind. Levis will be among the best handcuff quarterbacks in the NFL, as well as a potential long-term option once Stafford retires.

The value of Levis, however, will lie much heavier with that handcuff value. As we look to his starting value, if Levis does get the bump at any point, he can be a top-15 fantasy football quarterback. Levis has a massive arm to feed Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. He also has legs to scramble and destroy defenders with his Josh Allen-sized body. What Levis might lack in high-IQ football, he makes up forWhere with added rushing value that Stafford has none of.

Mock Trade Details

Rams Get:

QB, Will Levis

Titans Get:

QB, Stetson Bennett

2026 3rd Round Pick

2027 Conditional 5th Round Pick (10+ Games Played)

Why the Rams Accept the Trade

The Rams have one quarterback behind Stafford on their current roster — Stetson Bennett. The 28-year-old Bennett has battled injuries and has yet to play one single snap of NFL football. He is not the answer at backup, especially to Stafford on this Super Bowl-contending team. The Rams must get a better arm behind Stafford to acquire Levis at a favorable price.

Levis has a vast amount of young NFL experience. He has a big arm, a mobile body, and all the intangibles that Sean McVay may smile at, leveraging his upside.

Why the Titans Accept the Trade

Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll recently signed Mitchell Trubisky as a backup to Cam Ward, leaving Will Levis to sit in the depths. The Titans did not draft Levis, nor do they view him as any viable piece on this team. As Levis falls to the 3rd team, he is very expendable and can be acquired for a very low cost.

As the Titans offload Levis, they get Bennett as nothing more than a depth piece with moderate upside, as he was drafted in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL draft. Perhaps Bennett has good football in his body post-injury, and he should be called upon in an emergency in-season role.

Not only do the Titans get quarterback insurance, but they can still demand and get a 3rd-round pick for Levis. Ultimately, Levis is a valuable piece, and so he commands something of value; a 3rd-round pick in this case. Better yet, the Titans add a conditional pick in the case that Levis meets his playing upside amid a (fingers-crossed) unfortunate injury to Stafford.

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