4 NFL Players Who Could Gain Fantasy Football Value With an Early-Season Trade

Once the NFL preseason begins to wrap up, depth charts become finalized. That finds player roles become inked, and certain others will suffer. As roles diminish, the trade rumors begin. What man's trash is another's treasure, we ask? Look no further than the mildly rumored trade candidates below that affect our fantasy football realm.

Brandon Aiyuk

The man has yet to be traded to any NFL team. The 49ers will not put him on the football field. While Aiyuk was expected to become a Washington Commander, that did not happen; they went with Stefon Diggs instead.

There is no certainty that Aiyuk will play good football. He has not seen a football field in nearly two years. As of now, no team is in the race to sign Aiyuk. If you own him in dynasty fantasy football, it may be time to say your goodbyes to a player who is trending towards seeing no football field in 2026 and very possibly, ever again?

Cedric Tillman

Tillman has flashed great football over his young career. Unfortunately, any value he may have had is now diminished. As the Browns roster KC Concepcion, Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Boston, and Harold Fannin Jr., Tillman will do nothing more than warm the bench. He should desire to leave town, and the Browns would be smart to make that happen.

While Tillman is definitely not a WR1 or WR2 in the NFL, he can have long-shot value as a roster handcuff. The Falcons are one team rumored to be looking only at Tillman. Outside of Drake London, the team had no sure-thing WR2. A very mediocre battle is going on between Olamide Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch. Added — Tillman found his successes playing under Kevin Stefanski.

Anthony Richardson

The third-year quarterback remains on the trade block, just as he has been for a very long time. Richardson's 2026 preseason has fielded 14 completions on 23 passing attempts for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It doesn't shine as much as that, but a project may be something that another team is willing to try.

The Vikings originally were a hot spot for Richardson. Now that the team has Kyler Murray, that rumor is dead. There is no hot-spot for Richardson now, so he will warm the bench for Daniel Jones. He is the co-QB2 with Riley Leonard. I would get rid of Richardson in dynasty fantasy football and pave the way for other sleeper selections as they are at their peak of value ahead of NFL Week 1.

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

The Giants awarded Cam Skattebo the RB1 role for the 2026 season. They also signed Najee Harris last week. The Giants can still use Tracy Jr. as a depth piece, but he is expendable. Our favorite spots for Tracy Jr. would be in places where the running back room is very weak, and he could become the handcuff option. That would include the Cowboys, Bengals, and the Colts.

Any other trade rumors are very mild, featuring names like James Conner, Spencer Rattler, and Aidan O'Connell.

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