Stefon Diggs Signs With Washington Commanders, Exploring 2026 Fantasy Value

Stefon Diggs, one of the top remaining available free agents for NFL teams to consider as training camp roars on, has fallen off the board after signing with the Washington Commanders. The four-time Pro Bowler has suited up for three different teams over the past three seasons, but continues to produce in the later stages of his professional career.

The 32-year-old started all 17 games for the New England Patriots a season ago, hauling in 85 of his 102 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns, closing the year ranked as WR17 among PPR leagues in fantasy football. He’ll join the likes of Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Rachaad White in a talented Commanders offense, setting his projections for the upcoming season.

Diggs had been linked to several teams throughout the league leading up to his signing, but ultimately landed with the Commanders on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Former #Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the #Commanders, sources say.



With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help. pic.twitter.com/FBrZnbsPxC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2026

After losing star receiver Deebo Samuel in free agency, Washington had been linked to the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and other outside candidates to fill the void before finding their WR2 for the 2026 season, and potentially beyond. Diggs presents a seamless fit to an offense looking to bounce back after a turbulent 2025 campaign, and should offer reliable fantasy production once again this season.

Let’s explore Diggs’ fantasy outlook for the upcoming season as he gears up to join his new team at training camp:

Stefon Diggs Will Help Commanders’ Offense Rebound In 2026, Hampers Fantasy Value Of Antonio Williams

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’m quite high on Diggs’ fit in Washington’s passing game for the upcoming season, and will be looking to buy on the receiver heavily across all fantasy leagues. He’ll fill Samuel’s role alongside McLaurin, which sets a safe floor in fantasy coming into his first season in Washington.

The addition of Diggs will hamper the fantasy outlook of rookie wideout Antonio Williams, who the team selected in the third-round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Williams has impressed during training camp, but will be relegated to a lesser role coming into the regular season due to the addition of Diggs.

Commanders rookie Antonio Williams received first team reps during 11on11 work.



Williams has been mixing in with the starters at various points so this isn't new, but it does show the coaches are willing to let him run with Jayden Daniels as the WR depth chart continues to… pic.twitter.com/pLTUrWBc78 — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) August 4, 2026

There’s still reason for optimism regarding Williams’ fantasy stock over the course of the season, though he’ll face fewer touches early in his rookie campaign.

The new-look Commanders offense features a number of high-end contributors who will help the unit rebound after a down year in 2025. If the offense’s stars can sustain availability, Washington will be a team to look out for in 2026.

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