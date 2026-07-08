Luis Arraez's Top 3 Landing Spots: His Fantasy Baseball Value Soars with AL East Team

A trade involving Luis Arraez is becoming less speculation and more of a reality. The MLB Trade Deadline is about 4 weeks away, and while certain teams struggle, they become willing to deal their stars for future assets. The Giants sail on that boat, playing baseball with a 38-53 record as of July 8. Where should fantasy managers desire Arraez to go? Let's check it out by discussing his top 3 landing spots.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers are heavily stated in trade speculation for Arraez. They are 0.5 games out of the AL West lead and only a couple of key pieces from having a World Series-winning ceiling. Arraez can play anywhere in the infield, so there will be zero limitations and/or stealing of someone else's role.

The key factors to Arraez's upside will be in hitting behind him in the lineup. He has a .364 on-base percentage in 2026, and the key will be to get Arraez driven in. That is the upside in his fantasy baseball profile, which is controlled by others.

The Rangers rank 14th in the MLB in batting average, whereas the Giants rank 5th. They are 19th in slugging percentage, where the Giants are 5th. In offensive rating, the Rangers are 13th, while the Giants are 18th. Arraez should not rise much, if at all, in Texas.

New York Yankees

The Yankees are deemed a fit, but then again, they are always deemed a fit for any player. They are the Yankees in all their glory. Arraez would probably replace 3rd baseman Ryan McMahon. He will probably also move Trent Grisham out of the 1-hole.

The Yankees rank 5th in offensive rating and 27th in batting average, but are back to relevance as 6th in slugging percentage. Yankee Stadium is a hitters' park, and Aaron Judge and Ben Rice can easily drive in Arraez. His fantasy value would rise slightly from being the 1B6 to a top-5 3rd baseman with the likely position switch.

Tampa Bay Rays

The leaders of the AL East have gotten to this point with their analytics driving in wins through their farm system. Now, as they contend, it is time to make a splash for a big-name player. Arraez likely replaces Richie Palacios at 2nd base and will bat in the top-2 spots, moving Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda back. Can he be driven in?

The Rays rank 8th in offensive rating, 4th in batting average, and 18th in slugging percentage. The answer is yes, Arraez will be driven in. His fantasy baseball value will rise in Tampa Bay, being his most attractive landing spot.

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