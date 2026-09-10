Why Fantasy Football Managers Should Sell George Kittle Before It's Too Late

The San Francisco 49ers are going to make their season debut on Thursday night against the LA Rams. In fact, their season debut will technically take place on Friday morning, when they play locally in Melbourne, Australia. That has been a woozy time for Kyle Shanahan to work out, with the time difference scrambling his brain in a humorous recent press conference. The same will hit our eyes in a weird way, with the game kicking off under the sun at 10:30 a.m. locally on Friday, September 11.

With the game comes dissection that we must do as fellow fantasy football number-crunchers. Today's focus is on tight end George Kittle. He is coming back from injury and as some fans hype up another big year, I emphasize that we must exercise caution, in his outlook. Kittle might want to be sold before his value drops, and I will tell you exactly why.

The Fantasy Risk of George Kittle in 2026

#49ers star TE George Kittle, who tore his Achilles on Jan 11 and has been aiming for a Week 1 return, is now off the injury report with no game designation. He’ll play against the #Rams, completing an improbable comeback. DL Nick Bosa (knee) also has no game status. pic.twitter.com/BJgosimUpN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2026

The Achilles tear that Kittle endured happened nearly 8 months to the day. His comeback is branded "improbable" by Shefter. That statement is true.

A typical Achilles recovery for an NFL player takes more than 10 months to fully recover. Even then, deeming it a "full recovery" is ambitious, especially when talking about Kittle appearing to recover in 8 months.

Kittle appears to be superhuman. The doctors have cleared him to play Week 1, but fans ought to be wary of his upside. Kittle is surely not going to be playing at full volume in this game. He expects to have many more snaps than his backup, Jake Tonges, but Kittle is unlikely to be playing 50+ snaps. He has yet to play and NFL game since the comeback, and he has been cited to still have some atrophy.

A recent report on 49ers.com by Brooke Evans states that Kittle will be limited. Shanahan was recently asked about limiting Kittle, and he replied, "We got to be smart with that." He has never been the best at communicating injuries, but the signs are evident.

Most clearcut of all, Ian Rapaport had clarified that Kittle will indeed be on a pitch count.

The Long-Term Expectation

Not only is Kittle returning from injury, but he has also endured many injuries throughout his career. Kittle has never played every game in a season over his 9-year career.

Over those 9 years, Kittle has sustained 17 unique injuries. That is 1.9 per season. Draftsharks.com projects Kittle to miss a total of 2.3 games, and that is after he plays what could be multiple games on a pitch count to begin 2026.

Kittle takes on a lot of contact in his style of football. He is also a great blocker. His body is used as much as any tight end in the game. The injury risk is very high for the 49ers' tight end. Given that Tonges was very successful when Kittle was out, that makes even less reason for the team to force Kittle's full usage rate.

In the 6 games that Tonges started without Kittle, the put out the below stat-lines:

6.7 Targets per Game

4.8 Receptions per Game

44.8 Yards per Game

0.50 Touchdowns per Game

The 49ers also now introduce more weapons. The team signed Mike Evans, drafted De'Zhaun Stribling, and, although he is currently injured, added Christian Kirk to the depth chart. To compare, 2025's depth chart featured an often-hurt Ricky Pearsall, an often-hurt Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson, and a late addition, often-hurt Kendrick Bourne.

My projections certainly have Kittle below consensus. He has been drafted as the TE9 in ADP. That is ahead of much less-risky names like Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, and Isaiah Likely. In my season-long projections, Kittle is the TE16 (PPR). In Week 1, Kittle is among my must-sits, given the stated risk.

When this risk-versus-reward analysis is quantified in a pro-con chart, the cons have much more volume. In that case, Kittle is a player I would rather not rely upon in 2026. However, he does have tradeable value.

There are managers out there who do view Kittle as a top-10 tight end. Some will even foresee top-5 upside. I believe both are irrational expectations. For that reason, sell Kittle before his value drops to my expected TE2 range.

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