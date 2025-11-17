Week 12 Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Breece Hall
Breece Hall has been a solid contributor in fantasy football this season. While his production has fluctuated, reflecting a boom-or-bust style, he remains a key player to monitor. We evaluate whether it’s best to buy, sell, or hold him moving forward.
2025 Stats: Breece Hall
152 carries, 722 yards ( 4.8 yards per carry), 2 rushing touchdowns|33 targets, 24 catches, 226 yards, 1 receiving touchdown.
Breece Hall is having a strong season for the Jets. He is averaging 72.2 rushing yards per game, the highest of his career. He is currently on pace for 1,227 rushing yards this season, which would surpass his previous career high of 994 yards set in 2023.
Breece Hall's Fantasy Points By Week
Breece Hall has had a strong season so far, but he has been somewhat inconsistent at times. Here’s a look at his fantasy points by week, highlighting those fluctuations.
Week 1: 16.5
Week 2: 5.8
Week 3: 9.2
Week 4: 16.1
Week 5: 17.5
Week 6: 5.9
Week 7: 7.2
Week 8: 32.86
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: 19.5
Week 11: 8.4
Breece Hall's Role Within The Jets Offense
Breece Hall has been the bell cow of the Jets’ offense in 2025. He leads all Jets running backs in snap count with 387, ahead of Isiah Davis (188) and Braelon Allen (58), while Kene Nwangwu has seen just 1 snap. Hall also leads in carries with 152, compared to Davis’s 22 and Allen’s 18.
Over the past two weeks, Hall has remained heavily involved, playing 71% of snaps in Week 10 (35 snaps) and 72% in Week 11 (41 snaps). Davis logged 29% of snaps in Week 10 (14 snaps) and 28% in Week 11 (16 snaps). Hall also out-touched Davis 22–4 in Week 10 and 16–2 in Week 11.
Hall is clearly the Jets’ top offensive weapon, and the offense runs through him. With star wide receiver Garrett Wilson placed on IR this week, the Jets are expected to continue a run-heavy approach, giving Hall plenty of opportunities moving forward.
Breece Hall's Rest Of Season Fantasy Football Value
Given Hall’s consistent volume and involvement, he should hold solid value for the remainder of the season. He is currently RB13, averaging 13.9 fantasy points per game. The Jets are also making a quarterback change, switching from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor for Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor’s veteran experience is expected to smooth out the Jets’ offense, likely increasing opportunities and production for Hall and the rest of the team.
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently stated that the team needs to get Breece Hall more involved in the passing game, which should further boost his overall volume.
Breece Hall also has a favorable schedule for the remainder of the season. Here’s a look at the Jets’ remaining matchups( Ranking vs RBs):
- @ Baltimore(27th)
- vs Falcons(29th)
- vs Dolphins(25th)
- @ Jaguars(9th)
- @ Saints(17th)
- vs Patriots (4th)
- @ Bills(26th)
Buy, Sell, or Hold Verdict: Breece Hall
Fantasy managers should buy Breece Hall. With Tyrod Taylor under center, Hall’s production is expected to rise and become more consistent. He should see more opportunities in the passing game while continuing to handle a significant rushing workload, and he is set to capitalize on a favorable schedule down the stretch.