Justin Fields Benched for Tyrod Taylor: What it Means for Breece Hall & the Jets
The New York Jets are making a crucial change following their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. Entering Week 12 with a lowly 2-8 record, the Jets have elected to bench quarterback Justin Fields in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.
Fields has endured his share of struggles amid the team’s 2-8 start, commanding the 32nd-ranked passing game in the NFL through 11 weeks. Taylor has suited up in three games this season, completing 62.3% of his passes for 379 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.
New York brought in Fields as a bridge under center, inking the 26-year-old to a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency. In nine games this season, the Ohio State product and Georgia native completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception, adding 383 rushing yards and four touchdowns over 71 carries in the run game.
The team’s 27-14 loss in Week 11 snapped a two-game win streak, their fewest point total since Week 7’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. Here’s a look at how the decision to bench Fields in favor of Taylor could affect the remainder of New York’s offense.
How Tyrod Taylor Starting Affects Breece Hall And The Passing Game
Despite the offense’s struggles as a whole, star running back Breece Hall has spearheaded an efficient rushing attack for the Jets this season. Entering Week 12, Hall ranks 11th in the league in rushing yards and ninth in yards from scrimmage. In fantasy football, he checks in as RB13 among PPR leagues, coming off an 8.4-point effort in Week 11. The decision to swap Fields for
Taylor shouldn’t have a major impact on Hall’s fantasy production, as his volume has remained largely similar with the veteran at the helm throughout the season.
In the passing game, John Metchie III emerged as the team’s leading receiver following Garrett Wilson’s IR designation, which will keep him sidelined for the next three games. Behind Wilson, rookie tight end Mason Taylor enters Week 12 as the team’s second-leading receiver with 34 catches for 276 yards and one touchdown on the season.
Without Wilson, Hall makes the best case to start among fantasy lineups, regardless of the decision at quarterback. Besides the offense’s premier threat at running back, it’s tough to make a start case for any other contributors in New York’s offense among 10 and 12-man leagues.
A Tough Week 12 Matchup Against Baltimore
The Baltimore Ravens will provide a tough matchup for the Jets in Week 12, recording wins in each of their last four games following an abysmal 1-5 start. Aaron Glenn and company will remain hopeful that Taylor can help the offense find its stride down the stretch of the season.