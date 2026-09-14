Week 2 Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Examining Jets RB Breece Hall After Positive Week 1 Performance

The New York Jets defeated the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and Breece Hall was among the top fantasy football performers at the running back position. Before Monday Night Football kicks off and wraps up the first week of the season, Hall is currently the RB11 in half-PPR formats with 18.8 fantasy points.

After a noteworthy outing against the Titans, we’ll break down Hall’s Week 1 performance and usage, his fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season, and whether we should buy, sell, or hold him moving forward.

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Breece Hall’s Week 1 Performance

En route to scoring 18.8 fantasy points, Hall turned 22 carries into 102 yards and a score on the ground on 25 rushing snaps. Hall also caught both of his targets for 16 yards on 14 passing snaps.

In a game where the Jets led most of the way, it was a positive sign to see Hall handle a massive workload over backup Braelon Allen. Allen totaled 40 yards and 10 carries on 27 total snaps (14 rushing, 13 passing).

Breece Hall makes it a two-score game



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Pz36UtiMK7 — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

While Allen earned the lone red-zone target between New York’s running backs against the Titans, Hall garnered all four of the red-zone carries in the backfield. Among backs with 10-plus attempts in Week 1, Hall was also tied for the fourth-most missed tackles forced (4) and runs of 10-plus yards (3).

Breece Hall Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Outlook

Playing in a Jets offense that can be volatile with Geno Smith at quarterback can put a damper on Hall’s rest-of-season fantasy football outlook. However, Hall’s talent and role are enough to generate optimism.

Facing the Titans undoubtedly put Hall in a favorable game script in Week 1, but it was great to see him make the most of his opportunities. It was odd to see Allen run more routes (10) than Hall (8), though that doesn’t seem like a development that sticks the rest of the way.

11. Breece Hall’s workload was arguably better than in the four games Braelon Allen was healthy last year.



- 69% backfield carry share (vs. 69% last year, so the same)



- Aside from Sadiq’s end-around on the first drive, 4 of 4 backfield attempts in the red zone (vs. 8 of 15… — Ryan Heath (@RyanJ_Heath) September 14, 2026

Although Hall didn’t see much receiving work in New York’s season opener, we should expect him to have a decent-sized role in the passing game when the Jets are playing from behind. In each of the past three seasons, Hall has finished no worse than 14th in target share among running backs with 100-plus carries.

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Breece Hall

Entering Week 2, Hall is someone I’d be looking to hold following his stellar performance in Week 1. It’s unlikely you’d land an elite player for Hall unless you added more to a trade, but if you can acquire an RB1 or WR1 for the Jets’ back, he becomes an obvious sell.

Another reason to hold onto Hall right now is his upcoming schedule. Across the next three weeks, Hall and the Jets face the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears. Not only is New York going to be the underdog in each of those games – which increases Hall’s receiving upside – but the Packers and Bears are both 26th or worse in rushing success rate allowed since the start of last season.

This upcoming stretch for Hall could increase his value even more, extending his sell-high window if you’re looking to move him.