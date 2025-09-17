Tony Pollard And 4 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 3
Two weeks into the fantasy football season, managers are already riding the emotional rollercoaster; some are panicking over slow starts, while others are overconfident after a couple of lucky breaks. This is the perfect time to capitalize on market inefficiencies and scoop up underperforming players before they bounce back. Whether it’s a star who hasn’t lived up to expectations or a player with hidden upside masked by tough matchups or limited usage, identifying the right buy-low candidates can set your team up for long-term success. Here are some of the top buy-low targets heading into Week 3
Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard makes the buy-low list for the second week in a row. While his production through the first two weeks hasn’t jumped off the page, the underlying usage tells a much more promising story.
In Week 1, Pollard had 18 carries for 60 yards and added 1 catch for 29 yards, though he lost a fumble, finishing with 7.9 fantasy points. In Week 2, he improved slightly with 20 carries for 92 yards, totaling 9.2 fantasy points. On the surface, those numbers might seem underwhelming, especially considering the Titans’ overall offensive struggles, but Pollard’s elite usage is what makes him a prime buy-low candidate.
He played 89% of snaps in both Week 1 (51 total snaps) and Week 2 (59 snaps), establishing himself as a true workhorse back. With this kind of volume, the fantasy production is bound to follow. Buy low on Pollard now before the breakout happens.
Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore
DJ Moore has gotten off to a slow start in 2025, with production well below what fantasy managers are used to. In Week 1, he caught 3 of 5 targets for 68 yards, added 3 carries for 8 yards, and lost a fumble, finishing with 8.6 fantasy points. In Week 2, he improved slightly, catching 5 of 6 targets for 46 yards, totaling 9.6 fantasy points.
While the numbers haven’t been impressive so far, the underlying signs are encouraging. Moore has played 88% of the team’s offensive snaps and remains a key part of the game plan. Meanwhile, rookie Rome Odunze has adjusted quickly to the new Ben Johnson-led offense, hauling in 13 catches for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns, currently ranking as the WR4 in fantasy football.
Once Moore gets comfortable in the new system, his breakout could come quickly. Now is the time to buy low before the big games start rolling.
Philadelphia Eagles WRs A.J. Brown + Devonta Smith
DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown have had surprisingly quiet starts to the 2025 NFL season. The reigning Super Bowl champion wide receiver duo has taken a noticeable production dip, largely due to the Eagles leaning heavily on the run game through the first two weeks.
In Week 1, the Eagles totaled 158 rushing yards compared to just 144 passing yards. Week 2 followed a similar trend, with 122 rushing yards and only 94 through the air. While this ground-heavy approach has helped the Eagles start 2-0, it has limited opportunities for their star receivers.
Through two games, Smith has just 7 catches for 69 yards, totaling 13.9 fantasy points (6.95 per game). Brown has managed only 6 catches for 35 yards, totaling 9.5 points (4.75 per game). These numbers are far below expectations, but the track record speaks for itself. Brown has five 1,000-yard seasons to his name, and Smith has surpassed 1,000 yards in 2 seasons.
With their talent and history of production, it’s only a matter of time before the Eagles’ passing game ramps up. Buy low on both Smith and Brown now while the opportunity lasts.
New York Jets RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall had a tough outing in Week 2, rushing for just 10 yards on 7 carries and adding 2 catches for 9 yards, totaling only 5.8 fantasy points. The Jets struggled overall in their 30-10 loss to the Bills, unable to get much going offensively.
However, Hall looked like his vintage self in Week 1, rushing for 107 yards on 19 carries and adding 2 catches for 38 yards. One encouraging sign is his snap share. Despite offseason concerns about the Jets potentially using a committee approach, Hall has clearly established himself as the lead back.
He played 58% of the running back snaps in Week 1 and increased that to 64% in Week 2. Meanwhile, Braelon Allen saw 31% of snaps in Week 1 but dropped to 19% in Week 2, and Isiah Davis saw 13% and 21%, respectively.
With a growing role and clear trust from the coaching staff, Hall’s production should bounce back in the coming weeks. Buy him now while his value is still reasonable.