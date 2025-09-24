Brock Bowers and 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 4
As we head into Week 4 of the fantasy football season, the picture is starting to take shape, but it’s still far from settled. Early struggles, tough matchups, and small-sample stat lines can create opportunities for savvy managers to pounce. This is the perfect time to identify “buy low” targets: players whose current production doesn’t reflect their true value moving forward. Whether it’s a star off to a slow start, a breakout candidate whose usage is trending up, or a proven playmaker simply dealing with bad luck, these are the kinds of players who can swing the rest of your season if you acquire them before they bounce back. If you missed last week’s recommendations, be sure to check out the Week 3 buy-low targets before diving into this week’s list.
Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers
Bowers is currently 6th among tight ends in targets through the first three weeks, averaging 7 per game (21 total). In Week 1, he saw 8 targets, catching 5 for 103 yards for 15.3 fantasy points. In Week 2, he had another 8 targets, catching 5 for 38 yards for 8.8 points. In Week 3, he drew 5 targets, catching 4 for 38 yards for 9.8 points. His role is growing each week as he’s played 141 total snaps, with his snap share climbing from 51% in Week 1 (32 snaps) to 77% in Week 2 (54 snaps) to 83% in Week 3 (55 snaps). With steady volume, expanding usage, and no touchdowns yet, he’s a prime buy-low candidate before the touchdowns start coming.
Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift
Swift has maintained a strong snap share through the first three weeks, playing 81% of snaps in Week 1 (54), 57% in Week 2 (39), and 61% in Week 3 (36). His production has been steady but modest: 17 carries for 53 yards plus 3 receptions for 17 yards (9.5 fantasy points) in Week 1; 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown with 3 catches for 6 yards (13.9 points) in Week 2; and 13 carries for 33 yards with 3 receptions for 45 yards (10.8 points) in Week 3. While his points-per-game average may look pedestrian, the underlying usage is highly encouraging. Swift is seeing consistent volume, including passing-game work, and he faces little competition for backfield snaps. This makes now the perfect time to buy before the fantasy production catches up to the workload.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice is halfway through serving his six-game suspension and will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Raiders. The Chiefs have stumbled to a 1–2 start, largely due to ineffective wide receiver play. With Xavier Worthy sidelined since the first quarter of Week 1 and yet to record a catch, the team has relied on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown, and Tyquan Thornton, none of whom have stepped up in Rice’s absence. Once reinstated, Rice should immediately reclaim his role as the team’s WR1. This may be the final window to buy low on him before his return, so act now while you still can.
Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t started the season the way fantasy managers hoped. His best game came in Week 1, when he caught 5 of 6 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, scoring 18.1 fantasy points. Since then, production has dipped to 2 receptions on 5 targets for 27 yards (4.7 points) in Week 2, and 3 catches on 6 targets for 44 yards (7.4 points) in Week 3. Despite the slower output, Harrison’s usage remains very encouraging: 59 snaps in Week 1 (89%), 51 snaps in Week 2 (93%), and 53 snaps in Week 3 (80%). With elite talent and steady volume, it’s only a matter of time before the production catches up. Now is the time to buy low before he breaks out.