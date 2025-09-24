Fantasy Sports

Brock Bowers and 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 4

With the Raiders’ offense stuck in the middle of the pack and Brock Bowers still searching for his first touchdown, his fantasy production hasn’t lived up to expectations just yet. That makes now the perfect time to buy low before the breakout comes. Here are Bowers, along with three other players who stand out as top buy-low targets heading into Week 4.

Ryan Shea

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we head into Week 4 of the fantasy football season, the picture is starting to take shape, but it’s still far from settled. Early struggles, tough matchups, and small-sample stat lines can create opportunities for savvy managers to pounce. This is the perfect time to identify “buy low” targets: players whose current production doesn’t reflect their true value moving forward. Whether it’s a star off to a slow start, a breakout candidate whose usage is trending up, or a proven playmaker simply dealing with bad luck, these are the kinds of players who can swing the rest of your season if you acquire them before they bounce back. If you missed last week’s recommendations, be sure to check out the Week 3 buy-low targets before diving into this week’s list.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidate
Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowers is currently 6th among tight ends in targets through the first three weeks, averaging 7 per game (21 total). In Week 1, he saw 8 targets, catching 5 for 103 yards for 15.3 fantasy points. In Week 2, he had another 8 targets, catching 5 for 38 yards for 8.8 points. In Week 3, he drew 5 targets, catching 4 for 38 yards for 9.8 points. His role is growing each week as he’s played 141 total snaps, with his snap share climbing from 51% in Week 1 (32 snaps) to 77% in Week 2 (54 snaps) to 83% in Week 3 (55 snaps). With steady volume, expanding usage, and no touchdowns yet, he’s a prime buy-low candidate before the touchdowns start coming.

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears Running Back D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Buy-Low Target
Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Swift has maintained a strong snap share through the first three weeks, playing 81% of snaps in Week 1 (54), 57% in Week 2 (39), and 61% in Week 3 (36). His production has been steady but modest: 17 carries for 53 yards plus 3 receptions for 17 yards (9.5 fantasy points) in Week 1; 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown with 3 catches for 6 yards (13.9 points) in Week 2; and 13 carries for 33 yards with 3 receptions for 45 yards (10.8 points) in Week 3. While his points-per-game average may look pedestrian, the underlying usage is highly encouraging. Swift is seeing consistent volume, including passing-game work, and he faces little competition for backfield snaps. This makes now the perfect time to buy before the fantasy production catches up to the workload.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Buy-Low Target
Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice is halfway through serving his six-game suspension and will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Raiders. The Chiefs have stumbled to a 1–2 start, largely due to ineffective wide receiver play. With Xavier Worthy sidelined since the first quarter of Week 1 and yet to record a catch, the team has relied on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown, and Tyquan Thornton, none of whom have stepped up in Rice’s absence. Once reinstated, Rice should immediately reclaim his role as the team’s WR1. This may be the final window to buy low on him before his return, so act now while you still can.

Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Buy-Low Target
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a touchdown pass against New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t started the season the way fantasy managers hoped. His best game came in Week 1, when he caught 5 of 6 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown, scoring 18.1 fantasy points. Since then, production has dipped to 2 receptions on 5 targets for 27 yards (4.7 points) in Week 2, and 3 catches on 6 targets for 44 yards (7.4 points) in Week 3. Despite the slower output, Harrison’s usage remains very encouraging: 59 snaps in Week 1 (89%), 51 snaps in Week 2 (93%), and 53 snaps in Week 3 (80%). With elite talent and steady volume, it’s only a matter of time before the production catches up. Now is the time to buy low before he breaks out.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

Home/Trade Analysis