Travis Etienne Jr. And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 4
We’re three weeks into the fantasy football season, and by now, trends are starting to take shape. Some players have come out of the gates hot, putting up impressive box scores that boost their trade value, but not all production is built to last. Whether it’s touchdown dependency, unsustainable efficiency, or looming competition for touches, a few names stand out as prime candidates to move while their stock is peaking. Let’s take a look at the top sell-high targets heading into Week 4
Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.
Etienne Jr. has delivered solid production to start the season. In Week 1, he posted 16 carries for 143 yards with 3 catches for 13 yards (18.6 fantasy points). Week 2 saw him record 14 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, adding 2 catches for 18 yards ( 16.9 fantasy points). In Week 3, he logged 16 carries for 56 yards and a rushing score but failed to convert either of his 2 targets (11.6 fantasy points)
Despite the numbers, Etienne Jr.'s snap share hasn’t been as strong as fantasy managers hoped, especially after Jacksonville traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles following Week 1. He played 61% of snaps in Week 1 (40), 66% in Week 2 (47), and just 54% in Week 3 (38). The Jaguars have also worked in LeQuint Allen Jr. (14%, 15%, 30%) and Bhayshul Tuten (6%, 25%, 17%) across the first three weeks, cutting into his workload. With limited passing-game involvement and increasing backfield competition, this could be the right time to sell Etienne Jr. while his value is high.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen
Allen has turned back the clock to start his age-33 season, making his return to the Chargers felt after a one-year stint with the Bears. Now in his 12th NFL season, he’s been a fantasy force, currently sitting as the PPR WR6 while leading the team in targets (28), red-zone looks (6), and receiving touchdowns (3). Surprisingly, he’s doing this despite ranking third among Chargers wideouts in snaps (128), behind Ladd McConkey (178) and Quentin Johnston (172). With Allen’s age working against him and young talent emerging around him, his current pace doesn’t look sustainable. This is the perfect time to sell high before regression sets in.
Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery
David Montgomery is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 3, exploding for 29.4 fantasy points on 12 carries for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 1 catch for 13 yards. That effort has vaulted him to RB8 overall in PPR formats. But a deeper look at usage shows some red flags. Jahmyr Gibbs has dominated the backfield snaps with 124 through three games (66% in Week 1, 56% in Week 2, and 69% in Week 3), while Montgomery has seen just 25, 23, and 25 (around 37% each week).
In the past, Detroit’s offense has supported two productive running backs, but with new OC John Morton calling plays and Gibbs commanding the majority of opportunities, Montgomery’s efficiency-driven Week 3 looks tough to sustain. Now is the ideal time to sell high and flip him for a more reliable, higher-volume option.
Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins lands on the sell-high list for the second straight week. He’s been productive through three games: 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown with 2 catches for 5 yards in Week 1 (14.8 fantasy points), 14 carries for 76 yards and a score plus 1 catch for 9 yards in Week 2 ( 15.5 fantasy points), and 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown with 1 catch for 2 yards in Week 3 ( 15.3 fantasy points). He’s also controlled most of Denver’s backfield snaps, playing 53% in Week 1 (40), 45% in Week 2 (26), and 67% in Week 3 (35). But his fantasy output has been heavily touchdown-dependent, a pace that’s unlikely to hold. Add in his injury history and limited passing-game involvement, and this is the perfect time to sell high while his value is peaking.